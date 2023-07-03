ablokhin

J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) has recently experienced a pullback upon weak earnings presenting a possible value opportunity. I believe that the stock is currently a hold because while the company shows promising signs of future growth, with a strong balance sheet and high ROIC, the current valuation appears to be overpriced based on my DCF analysis.

Business Overview

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. is a leading provider of delivery, logistics, and transportation services in North America, operating in five main business segments: Intermodal, Dedicated Contract Services, Integrated Capacity Solutions, Final Mile Services, and Truckload.

By deploying a sizable fleet of its own trailing equipment and chassis units, as well as a fleet of tractors, independent contractor trucks, and company drivers, J.B. Hunt specializes in providing dependable and effective intermodal freight solutions.

With a fleet of company, and customer-owned trucks and the operation of various trailing equipment and customer-owned trailers, Dedicated Contract Services specializes in creating and implementing supply chain solutions.

Utilizing an online multimodal marketplace and logistics management services, Integrated Capacity Solutions offers comprehensive freight brokerage and transportation logistics solutions, including flatbed, refrigerated, expedited, less-than-truckload, dry-van, and intermodal services.

Using a fleet of company-owned trucks, customer-owned trucks, independent contractor trucks, following equipment, and customer-owned trailers to ensure quick and secure delivery, Final Mile Services focuses on providing effective and dependable delivery services.

J.B. Hunt

Financials

J.B. Hunt has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion and a robust return on invested capital of 15%. Its stock price is currently at $181.03, which is slightly above its 200-day moving average of $176.02. With a GAAP P/E of 20.55, J.B. Hunt is priced higher than many of its industry peers. This indicates an overvalued price point as discussed in the valuation segment of this article.

J.B. Hunt P/E GAAP Compared to Peers 1Y (Seeking Alpha)

J.B. Hunt additionally offers a dividend with a yield of 0.93%, demonstrating a payout ratio of 18.41%. This dividend provides shareholders with a steady income while allowing J.B. Hunt to leverage its strong ROIC and surpass competitors through the expansion of its core operations. As J.B. Hunt continues to expand its business, I anticipate an increased allocation of free cash flow towards dividends, considering the company's size and the challenges of scaling in the future.

Over the years, J.B. Hunt has actively engaged in share repurchases, enhancing shareholder value and showcasing the company's dedication to improving shareholder performance, even during periods of cyclical decline. This strategic approach reflects J.B. Hunt's financial strength and its commitment to optimizing returns for shareholders.

Annual Shares Outstanding (Trading View) Share Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings

J.B. Hunt's Q1 2023 release fell short of expectations, with an EPS of $1.89, missing by $0.11, and revenues of $3.23 billion, missing by $180 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of -7.4%. This highlights the need for J.B. Hunt to adapt and enhance its resilience in the long run. Despite this earnings decline, the guidance suggests that the company anticipates this challenge to persist throughout 2023, with a projected recovery in subsequent years. This showcases J.B. Hunt's capacity to rebound from economic challenges and position itself for future growth, underscoring the stock's long-term compounding potential.

Earnings Guidance (Seeking Alpha)

Comparison to the Broader Market

J.B. Hunt has maintained performance with the broader market over the last 10 years when adjusting for dividends. I believe that this successful performance will continue in the long term especially once inflation and interest rates stabilize.

J.B. Hunt Compared to the S&P 500 10Y (Created by author using Bar Charts)

Analyst Consensus

J.B. Hunt is currently recommended as a buy, with analysts setting an average price target of $191.06, indicating a potential upside of 5.54%. This reflects the ongoing confidence of analysts in J.B. Hunt's ability to generate growth, even during challenging periods for the company.

Analyst Consensus (Trading View)

Balance Sheet

J.B. Hunt also holds a solid balance sheet with declining debt compared to 3 years ago, and an interest coverage of 25.28. In regards to solvency ratios, J.B. Hunt also has a current ratio of 1.17 and an Altman Z-Score of 5.17 indicating the company's financial resiliency in headwinds.

Financial Position (Alpha Spread) Interest Coverage (Alpha Spread) Solvency Ratios (Alpha Spread)

Valuation

Prior to formulating my hypotheses and conducting a discounted cash flow analysis, I deemed it crucial to calculate J.B. Hunt's Cost of Equity and Weighted Average Cost of Capital using the Capital Asset Pricing Model. Taking into account a risk-free rate of 3.84% based on the 10-year treasury yield, my calculations revealed that J.B. Hunt's Cost of Equity equated to 7.61%.

Cost of Equity (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

Based on the aforementioned Cost of Equity, I conducted a thorough analysis to determine J.B. Hunt's Weighted Average Cost of Capital. Consequently, I computed the WACC to be 7.28%, which is below the industry average of 10.33%. This signifies that the company's overall cost of capital, considering both debt and equity, is relatively lower compared to its industry peers.

WACC Calculation (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

Following an analysis using an Equity Model DCF approach, specifically focusing on net income, it has been determined that J.B. Hunt is currently overvalued by approximately 10% based on a fair value estimate of around $163.24. This assessment was derived using a discount rate of 7.61% over a 5-year period. Additionally, considering the projected recovery from recent lows, I anticipate the company to experience growth in revenues and margins as per estimates.

5Y Equity Model DCF Using Net Income (Created by author using Alpha Spread) Capital Structure (Created by author using Alpha Spread) DCF Financials (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

Technological Integration Creating Operational Efficiencies

For the purpose of enhancing its operations and offering cutting-edge transportation solutions, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has put in place a thorough technological integration strategy. The implementation of an Electronic Data Interchange system is one illustration of its technological integration.

Between J.B. Hunt and its clients, vendors, and business partners, seamless electronic communication and data interchange are made possible by the EDI system. The EDI system removes the need for human data entry, minimizes errors, and speeds up the flow of information using defined formats and protocols.

For instance, J.B. Hunt automates load tendering and acceptance using the EDI system. Customers can use the EDI system to electronically communicate load specifics, such as pickup and delivery locations, quantities, and other pertinent information when they want to request a shipment. The electronic load tender is received by J.B. Hunt's system, which then automatically processes it by validating the data, confirming availability, and choosing the best route and carrier assignment.

The EDI system creates the required paperwork, including the load confirmation, shipping labels, and bills of lading, as soon as the load is accepted. The customer, the carrier, and other parties engaged in the transportation process receive this information electronically.

J.B. Hunt increases operational effectiveness through the use of the EDI system, lowers administrative costs, and promotes communication and teamwork with clients and partners. As a result of the technology integration, information can be exchanged seamlessly and in real-time, which speeds up response times, increases visibility, and improves supply chain coordination. This will expand margins in the long-term along with improving customer satisfaction which will generate compounding growth over the years and leave the company with increased FCF to become more resilient or expansionary depending upon the macro environment.

J.B. Hunt

Risks

Driver Shortage: There is a persistent lack of qualified drivers for the trucking business. A lack of skilled drivers could result in higher labor expenses, interruptions in service, and capacity limitations.

Fuel Price Volatility: The operational costs of J.B. Hunt can be greatly impacted by changes in gasoline prices. If a corporation can't pass those costs on to clients through higher rates, a rapid rise in gasoline prices may result in higher costs and lower profitability.

Conclusion

In summary, my assessment suggests that J.B. Hunt is currently a hold. While the company shows promising signs of future growth, with a strong balance sheet and high ROIC, the current valuation appears to be overpriced based on my DCF analysis. However, considering the company's high-quality business, it may be worth revisiting in the future.