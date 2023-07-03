Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
J.B. Hunt Transport Services: Technological Integration Creating Operational Efficiencies

Francesco Infusino
Summary

  • J.B. Hunt holds a high ROIC which allows them to capitalize upon FCF effectively.
  • The company witnessed a recent miss in earnings but remains to have strong guidance in future years.
  • J.B. Hunt has a strong balance sheet allowing them to endure headwinds or expand rapidly by leveraging its current safety.
  • J.B. Hunt's expansion into EDI systems will create operational efficiencies and foster growth in the long term.
  • Assuming my DCF figures, J.B. Hunt stock is currently overvalued, resulting in a hold rating.

JB Hunt cargo transportation truck on interstate highway 85 i-85 road in Alabama

ablokhin

J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) has recently experienced a pullback upon weak earnings presenting a possible value opportunity. I believe that the stock is currently a hold because while the company shows promising signs of future growth, with a strong balance

This article was written by

Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
111 Followers
I am a driven business student who is interested in finding value stocks with a fit future for the long term.      I am associated with a fellow contributor, Jishan Sidhu as we are part of the same investment club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

