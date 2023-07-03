Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Time To Be Cautious (Rating Downgrade)

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
8.87K Followers

Summary

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping has experienced significant selling pressure following a net loss of $58 million in Q1, leading to a suspension of dividends.
  • The negative sentiment is already reflected in the company's valuation and ZIM stock remains a good choice for those betting on the shipping industry's recovery.
  • I downgrade the rating to a hold, but remain invested in anticipation of a cyclical profit recovery in 2024.

Aerial View of Container Ship

shaunl

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) has seen significant selling pressure following the company's first-quarter results, which included a net loss of $58 million. The immediate result of the net loss was that container freight company shareholders did not receive a

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
8.87K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZIM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

T
Tradedollarnut
Today, 9:33 AM
Premium
Comments (1.39K)
My understanding is that ebitda = cash in the bank which in turn is utilized to pay down the debt. This means book value likely to actually increase despite lack of profits. If I’m correct, this will make it hard for the stock to fall much further … though not impossible, especially if management guidance is significantly off.
A
Arcmor
Today, 8:51 AM
Comments (3.15K)
Closing the barn door.....
r
rusty13
Today, 8:45 AM
Comments (10.96K)
I'm still waiting to sell PUTs. When I feel like major capitulation has taken place. Single digits? Possibly.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.