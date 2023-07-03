Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Morgan Stanley: The Better Financial Dividend Stock

Jul. 03, 2023 9:20 AM ETMorgan Stanley (MS)MSCI, XLF2 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
25.03K Followers

Summary

  • Morgan Stanley's diversified business model and growth plans make it an attractive investment, despite the volatility of regional banks. The stock offers a 3.6% dividend yield and has consistently outperformed the Financial Select Sector ETF.
  • The investment bank's growth is driven by its ecosystem, which integrates multiple channels and capabilities, and its focus on deepening client relationships. It aims to reach $10 trillion in total client assets, with wealth management contributing around $8 trillion.
  • Given the bigger picture, I remain neutral on MS stock and believe in buying MS shares on potential weakness down the road.
Introduction

Ever since Silicon Valley Bank went bust, I have written a number of articles on what I believe to be attractive and undervalued banking stocks. Most of them were regional banks.

While it's fun to buy undervalued regional banks, they

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
25.03K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

k
kevn1111
Today, 9:58 AM
Premium
Comments (10.46K)
Own it. Hasn’t done anything for awhile.
A
Ahoythere
Today, 9:38 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8)
On 30-Jun, MS 'announced that it will increase its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.85 per share from the current $0.775 per share, beginning with the common stock dividend expected to be declared by the Firm’s Board of Directors in the third quarter of 2023.' (Source: Morgan Stanley website).

This will boost the yield to nearer 4% based on a share price of $86.
