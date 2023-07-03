Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Coinbase Global: An Anti-Cyclical Bet On The Crypto Market

Jul. 03, 2023 9:28 AM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)
Summary

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum have shown strong year-to-date returns in 2023, which could positively impact the earnings prospects of the cryptocurrency platform Coinbase Global.
  • Coinbase Global's revenues have suffered due to a decline in cryptocurrency popularity in FY 2022. However, the recent recovery of these cryptocurrencies could attract retail traders back to the platform.
  • The biggest risk for Coinbase Global is regulatory intervention, as the SEC has sued Coinbase Global for the alleged sale of unregistered securities.
  • Despite these risks, I believe investors have an opportunity to position themselves for the next bull run in cryptocurrencies.

bitcoin cryptocurrency value price fall drop. Stock market trading graph business with red arrow concept banner background 3d illustration

kaedeezign

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD) have produced strong year-to-date returns as both cryptocurrencies recovered from oversold sentiment and attracted new buyers in 2023. Strong recovery gains for the two largest digital currencies could also bode well, in my

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
19.84K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

