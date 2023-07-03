Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Spirit Realty Capital: 6.7% Yielding Preferred Shares Offer An Excellent Risk/Reward Ratio

Summary

  • Spirit Realty is a net lease REIT trading at just 11 times the anticipated AFFO.
  • The REIT needs just 2% of its AFFO to cover the preferred dividend.
  • In a stress test scenario, an overnight jump of the cost of debt to 6.75% would reduce the AFFO by just 25%.
  • As Spirit Realty has locked in interest rates for an extended period of time, the interest expenses will likely increase at the same or slightly slower pace than the NOI.
  • Buy the preferreds for the safe yield, buy the commons for yield growth and share price appreciation potential.
Circle K convenience store in Hong Kong

winhorse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

As I expect the series of rate hikes to be close to an end and as I continue to build out my portfolio with fixed income securities, I wanted to have a closer look at the preferred shares issued by

Comments (3)

Brad Thomas
Brad Thomas
Today, 10:36 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (71.36K)
@The Investment Doctor Thanks for linking to my article and great work on the preferred.

Have a great 4th!

Have a great 4th!
The Investment Doctor
The Investment Doctor
Today, 11:04 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (8.87K)
@Brad Thomas Hi Brad, you summarized everything very nicely, so that made my life easier!

Thanks for stopping by, and have a great day!
