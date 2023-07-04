Douglas Rissing

Co-authored with Treading Softly.

What I've come to learn is that very few people think about where the money that keeps the country running comes from. When you walk into your local Petco, stay at a Hilton Hotel, or buy insurance on a product that you purchased – so many of us just do so flippantly without ever considering where all this money is coming from to help these companies operate and to offer the services they have or to own the land that they own.

If you assumed that all of this money came from banks, you would only be partially right. While banks often play a pivotal role in underwriting and creating loans, rarely do they hold vast loan portfolios that underpin the American economy. Most of these loans are then bundled together and held in a portfolio by private investors or even retail investors. Owning a piece of the American economy is easy – you simply need to own a piece of one of these portfolios that contain thousands of loans to large U.S. companies which operate in the economy around you every day.

These bundles of loans are often viewed as a leveraged bet on the U.S. economy because they do involve the use of debt or leverage to maximize their returns. Something that I've learned over the decades is that it is often foolish to bet against the American people and the American economy.

While there is plenty of internal political fighting between Americans, one thing all Americans want is for their economy to succeed. Historically, it has thrived as the largest economic power the world has seen. So I am holding investments that will benefit as a bet that the U.S. economy will continue to strongly produce and provide for its citizens, and I get paid from it in the meantime.

Let's take a look at one such investment!

Eagle Point Credit Co LLC (NYSE:ECC) is a Closed-End Fund ("CEF") that invests in Collateralized Loan Obligations ("CLOs"), and yields 17%. CLOs are vehicles that "securitize" corporate loans. Securitization got a bad name during the Great Financial Crisis ("GFC"), causing many investors to become suspicious of the alphabet soup of securitized investments like MBS, CMBS, ABS, and CLOs.

What is securitization? Securitization is when a loan is sold in pieces. Instead of one investor owning an entire loan, similar loans are bundled together and then sold in pieces to different investors. To appeal to different risk profiles, securitizations are usually sold in "tranches" based on seniority. When the underlying borrowers pay, the senior tranches get paid first, then the junior tranches, and finally, the "equity" tranche collects whatever is left.

This structure provides numerous benefits that encourage investors to provide the capital needed to lend.

It provides diversification for investors in all tranches. Having a small piece of hundreds of loans is a lower risk than owning a large piece of a single loan.

It ensures that banks and other originators have built-in buyers of loans. Banks generally don't want to hold huge portfolios of debt. Banks have borrowers filling out applications every day, and if they kept every single loan, even the largest bank would run out of capital. It would all be tied up in loans, and the bank would have to wait years for the borrowers to repay to lend it again. The solution is to originate loans and then sell them to other investors who are content to wait for the maturity date to get their capital back. Companies that structure and manage securitized debt are consistent buyers of debt, ensuring that originators can sell their loans and maintain liquidity to lend more.

It increases the amount of capital willing to own loans. Investors have varying risk tolerances and needs. An insurance company needs to be ultra-conservative, while a retail investor isn't going to be very interested in collecting super-low yields. The tranches allow investors to choose their own risk/reward. By appealing to a wider range of investors, securitizations increase the amount of capital available to lend.

What about the GFC? The lesson from the GFC is that a securitization is only as good as the underlying loans. It was Collateralized Mortgage Obligations ("CMOs") that helped contribute to the collapse, as a large number of subprime mortgages proved to be of very poor credit quality. Though the CMOs themselves weren't the real problem, the real problem was "CDO squared." These vehicles were similar to securitizations, except instead of holding loans, they held other securitizations – usually, the lowest tranches that managers couldn't find other buyers for. This was a horrible idea that ended up significantly amplifying the risk when borrowers defaulted.

The CLOs that ECC owns do not hold other securitizations. They are invested in senior secured loans to B-rated companies. These are senior debts, which means they are at the top of the capital stack. Historically, these loans average about 69% recovery if there is a bankruptcy, much higher than corporate bonds. Source.

ECC Q1 2023 Presentation

ECC primarily invests in the equity tranche, which is the highest risk, highest reward investment in the CLO structure. The rewards have been plentiful, as ECC has been paying out a supplemental dividend and has significantly out-earned its regular dividend.

ECC Q1 2023 Presentation

The CLOs that ECC invests in are benefitting from low loan prices. When one loan pays off at par, it buys a new one at a discount to par. They are also benefiting from a benign credit environment. Borrowers benefited from historically low-interest rates in 2021, and EBITDA interest coverage is extremely high.

ECC Q1 2023 Presentation

While it is reasonable to expect interest coverage to decline, at 5.6x, it has a very long way to fall to the low 3x ranges we saw leading to the GFC. Corporate liquidity remains much higher than it has been historically.

CLOs and ECC are benefiting from the combination of high-interest rates, borrowers with sturdy balance sheets, and low loan prices. We can benefit from collecting a healthy double-digit yield!

Conclusion

Through ECC's portfolio of CLOs, we can gain exposure to thousands of loans issued to large U.S. companies. Their portfolio of holdings is literally a leveraged bet on the continued success of the American people and the American economy.

If you think that the American economy is on the brink of collapse and that the American people are going to fail, then holding a portfolio of CLO investments is the absolute last thing that you're going to do. But if you believe in the American people, in the future of the American people and its economy, then owning a portfolio that expressly supports and continues to provide liquidity to the U.S. economy is the exact thing you should be doing.

This is the beauty of my Income Method – I simply want a retirement that's paid for by dividends. A number of those dividends will come from a portfolio of holdings of companies that I support every single day with my spending. As the companies I frequent borrow money, I'll be the beneficiary of their interest payments. As the U.S. economy continues to succeed, my income portfolio will thrive.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.