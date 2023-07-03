Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: A New Catalyst Tilts The Scales - Just Barely

Jul. 03, 2023 10:02 AM ETCatalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX)
Out of Ignorance profile picture
Out of Ignorance
6.98K Followers

Summary

  • This is a follow-up to my previous concerns about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' over-dependence on FIRDAPSE, as expressed in my April 2023 article.
  • I previously discussed Catalyst's acquisition of FYCOMPA in December 2022.
  • The current article will revisit my thesis and discuss recent developments, including Catalyst's Q1 2023 performance.

Symbolic scales of the stones against the sea. Pros and cons concept

AlSimonov/iStock via Getty Images

This is my fifth Catalyst (NASDAQ:CPRX) article following 04/2023's "Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: Fixing Its Misnomer Is No Easy Task". My concern with Catalyst is expressed as, "I have long chafed at Catalyst's over-reliance on

This article was written by

Out of Ignorance profile picture
Out of Ignorance
6.98K Followers
Writing under the pseudonym "out of ignorance", I very much regard investing as a learning process. Investing failures are tuition paid. Investing successes enter the trove of lessons learned. In my Seeking Alpha articles I share my experience from decades of investing and from ~5 years of focused research on a variety of stocks, in recent years with a primary emphasis on healthcare stocks. I greatly appreciate those who take the time to share their reactions to articles, particularly those who share relevant anecdotes and experiences.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CPRX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.