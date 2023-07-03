Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rocket Recovery With Expected Increase In Home Buying

Jul. 03, 2023 10:14 AM ETRocket Companies, Inc. (RKT)
Penny Stocks Today profile picture
Penny Stocks Today
518 Followers

Summary

  • The real estate market could see higher demand as inflation declines, benefiting Rocket Companies, Inc. and its programs like BUY+ and SELL+.
  • Interest rates are approaching their peak, which may lead to a recovery in the real estate market and increased demand for mortgages.
  • Despite risks associated with Rocket's ONE+ program, improving macroeconomic conditions and potential rate cuts in 2024 make RKT a potential investment.

For Sale Real Estate Sign In Front of Property.

Feverpitched/iStock via Getty Images

With improving macroeconomic conditions in the US, the real estate market could see higher demand as inflation declines. Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) - a fintech company consisting of mortgage, real estate, and financial service businesses - offers multiple programs

This article was written by

Penny Stocks Today profile picture
Penny Stocks Today
518 Followers
Penny Stocks Today was built by investors for investors. Established in early 2020, we focus on creating news and info that gives readers a full picture of the micro and small cap markets. We regularly cover the latest stocks and their movements with in-depth analysis of catalysts and market potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.