Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Agnico Eagle Mines: Best Of Breed For 2023 And Beyond

Jul. 03, 2023 10:36 AM ETAgnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM), AEM:CA
Alexander Ebbinghouse profile picture
Alexander Ebbinghouse
615 Followers

Summary

  • Agnico Eagle Mines presents a compelling opportunity for investors in the second half of 2023.
  • I'm bullish on gold and gold mining stocks, and AEM, particularly for its superior performance, growth in production, and recent acquisition of Yamana Gold's assets.
  • In this article, I'll highlight AEM's low valuation, strong dividend yield, and minimal political risk as additional reasons to consider investing in the company as a 'best of breed' gold stock.
Gold price analytics, concept image.

sankai

Investment Thesis

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) has corrected along with other gold mining stocks since early May, and in my opinion, could produce an attractive entry point for a buy in the second half of 2023. I am long-term bullish on gold

This article was written by

Alexander Ebbinghouse profile picture
Alexander Ebbinghouse
615 Followers
I come from a family of long-term investors, and over the last several years I have immersed myself in the markets completely, trying to learn as much as possible. My brother, Adam Ebbinghouse, is also a contributor on Seeking Alpha. My approach to investing has been a mix of value and growth, with an emphasis on microcap companies recently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.