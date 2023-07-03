Rockaa/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

On the surface, StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) appears to be a compelling investment opportunity, with an alluring narrative, that's attractively priced.

But when we dig in slightly, a slightly more obfuscated set of results comes to light.

Ultimately, I'm not compelled by StoneCo, as I don't find it offers me an attractive-risk reward profile. So, I'm leaving a neutral rating on this company.

Why StoneCo?

StoneCo is a Brazilian financial technology company that specializes in providing software and services for electronic payments. For investors, Brazil is a country that offers rapid growth and diversification in their portfolios.

That being said, before we go further, keep in mind that the bulk of its financials, particularly its quarterly financials, are reported only in reais. However, its market cap is reported in USD.

Presently, the real is relatively stable, but the real is a currency that has periods of significant instability which may affect the conversion rates of these financials.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Difficult to Forecast

STNE revenue growth rates

The key message that jumps out from the graphic above is just how cyclical Stone's revenue growth rates are. The business can go from delivering triple-digit growth rates to sub-40 % in a matter of a few quarters.

Consequently, how should we think about StoneCo? Is this a business that's likely to guide for Q3 2023 to grow at 60%? Or 40%? Or perhaps 30%? Needless to say that those growth rates that I allude to are very different, with meaningful ramifications depending on its growth rates.

Profitability Profile Leaves More Questions Than Answers

Before we go further, I must say that I'm not enchanted with a business that believes it's worthwhile to change its accounting.

The main change that StoneCo has embraced is to add back management's stock-based compensation ("SBC"). This is fairly common, and other businesses, particularly U.S.-based businesses, also adjusted their net income line to add back management's stock-based compensation. But they do it from the start, not several years into their operations.

STNE Q1 2023

Above, we see how the business's performance compares once we smooth out certain pesky, but very much real, costs. We see a business that's clearly growing its bottom line. Albeit to a lesser extent than we may have previously been led to believe.

That being said, SBC expenses aren't the only aspect that StoneCo has sought to add back to its profitability line. It has also decided to add back its bond expenses, in an effort to smooth out its profitability and give investors more visibility.

The problem I have, as an investor, is that when a business goes through great efforts to smooth out the inherent cyclicality of the business, this surfaces a key concern. Such as, why mask the fact that the business is so cyclical?

STNE Q1 2023, EBT

As we look forward to Q2, 2023, StoneCo is guiding for about a 16% y/y increase in EBT (Earnings Before Tax). Even if this guidance is conservative, and StoneCo ends up growing by 20% y/y, one thing is clear: StoneCo's growth rates are not in hypergrowth mode, as it looked prior to its bond expenses and SBC expenses being added back.

This brings forth yet another concern, what happens in 12 months, once StoneCo has reaped the benefits of smoothing out its profitability? Could StoneCo seek out other measures to ''enhance'' their profitability further?

Furthermore, in Q2, 2023, StoneCo's EBT margin stood at 14.1%. While this time around, the guidance points to at least a 13% EBT margin. In other words, its underlying profitability profile isn't keeping up with its revenue growth, despite the business having more revenues to work with.

I'd be more than willing to reconsider my stance on the business if I believed that its valuation left me with enough upside potential.

But what we can see here is a business that's probably growing its profitability at somewhere close to 20% CAGR. Meaning that if we take their adjusted profitability for 2022 of $100 million and were to aggressively project that out to 2023, it would grow by 30%, and a further 30% in 2024. This would see StoneCo's underlying adjusted net income at around $170 million.

Meaning that investors are being asked to pay around 23x forward adjusted net income. This is not a shocking valuation, but it's not particularly cheap enough to excite me to consider buying StoneCo stock.

The Bottom Line

StoneCo is a Brazilian fintech company that specializes in electronic payments. While Brazil offers growth and portfolio diversification for investors, StoneCo's financials are reported in reais, which may be affected by currency instability.

The company's revenue growth rates have shown significant cyclicality, making it difficult to forecast future growth.

Moreover, StoneCo has made accounting adjustments, such as adding back stock-based compensation and bond expenses, which raise concerns about masking the company's inherent cyclical nature.

Although StoneCo is projecting modest earnings growth, as well as revenue growth, its profitability isn't keeping up with revenue growth. The valuation of the stock is not particularly cheap, with a forward adjusted net income multiple of around 23x.

Overall, I remain neutral on StoneCo stock due to the unattractive risk-reward profile and valuation.