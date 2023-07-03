Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ulta Beauty: Unleashing Beauty Empire And Investment Potential

Jul. 03, 2023 10:58 AM ETUlta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)
Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
780 Followers

Summary

  • Ulta Beauty, Inc. is the largest beauty retailer in the U.S., with over 1,250 stores and 25,000 products. Despite a recent slump in shares due to margin contraction, the company remains strong, with historically low share valuations.
  • The company's financials show a solid track record of revenue growth and impressive gross margins. However, potential challenges include the impact of a recession and high interest rates.
  • Despite these challenges, Ulta Beauty's resilience, pricing power, and experienced management team are expected to sustain its growth trajectory.
  • We believe Ulta Beauty stock is currently a BUY at its historically low valuations.

Aantrekkelijke blonde vrouw in witte badjas staat in de badkamer per spiegel. Past make-up, spreekt op mobiele telefoon en drinkt koffie. "S ochtends vergoedingen, geen tijd, doen veel actie op hetzelfde moment.

Mikhail Spaskov/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction:

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) is the leading beauty retailer in the United States. In a world where self-expression and beauty are key, ULTA has been able to build an empire by offering a

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ULTA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
Article Update Today, 11:00 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (264)
Thank you for reading this article.

Your support and engagement mean the world to me. If you found value in my insights and analysis, I would be honored to have you as a follower for future articles.

Your feedback and input are always welcome, and I appreciate your contribution to the conversation.

Thank you for your support!
Mktneutralhedger profile picture
Mktneutralhedger
Today, 11:16 AM
Comments (6.76K)
I sold those bought after the latest earnings. Now it's barely a hold if not a sell. Waiting for a re-test of the support around $400.
Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
Today, 11:21 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (264)
@Mktneutralhedger Thanks for reading!

I understand where you are coming from. If you bought in the low $400's taking over 15% profit in a month is obviously not bad at all.

Yeah, the purple trendline I indicated in the article might be crucial here. A retest of the low is possible in case of a serious rejection and an overall market downturn. In case we break convincingly above the trendline we could go much higher again.
i
ialenzo
Today, 11:01 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (313)
Where were you when the stock cracked down to $405. I have been saying to buy this since then. You guys missed $70.
Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
Today, 11:16 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (264)
@ialenzo Thanks for reading!

Fair question. I watch a lot of stocks and first and foremost I never buy a falling knife, that's one of the rules I have for myself. This is purely based on risk/reward one is taking. Nonetheless, if you are a long-term investor that was great buy.

As we speak the stock just broke above the purple trendline, which I mentioned in the article. A little bit of resistance here as indicated, but the stock might have a bright future ahead of itself.

In my opinion, if the stock holds the purple trendline here the risk/reward is a bit better and that's what I'm looking for.

There are lots of great deals to be found in the market, but you can't grab them all. Furthermore, in hindsight, it is always easier.

Anyways, congratulations on buying the dip. I'll be waiting just a bit longer before biting the bullet ;)

Good luck!
i
ialenzo
Today, 11:21 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (313)
@Stock Info good luck to you as well. I rarely short names but did last week on OSTK but I did it a little too early. Around $31. Just curious because you seem to like technical analysis was my decision a mistake? Fundamentally a $560 mil mkt cap move for buying the BBBY domain for $21.5mil seems crazy. I made money shorting Wish and to me this is very similar. I realize this might not be in your space but I thought I’d ask. Anyway good work on ulta.
