Bridgford Foods: Looking To Exploit The Disconnect

Mark Krieger
Summary

  • Bridgford Foods Corporation has made massive progress over the years, and thanks to the company's hidden value in real estate, fiscal 2022 was the firm's best year in its nearly 100-year history.
  • In 2000, Bridgford Foods initiated a large 2 million share buyback due to perceived undervaluation, with only 120,000 shares currently remaining for repurchase.
  • Due to the 2022 sale of a meat processing plant in downtown Chicago, purchased in 1975 for $500,000 and sold for $60,000,000, shareholders' equity increased by 68%, long-term debt fell from $36 million to $3.89 million, and cash increased from zero to $16 million.
  • Bridgford Foods Corporation shares are selling at an extreme bargain of 39% of annual sales and 80% shareholders' equity.
  • The lower Bridgford Foods Corporation share prices drops, the higher the probability the company will go private.

I have a long history with Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:BRID). I don't want to date myself, but I bought my first position back in 1990. Since then, I have attended several annual meetings, been in constant contact with

Mark Krieger
I am a value/activist investor dedicated to the following ideals: (1) Focus on high relative strength, (2) Buy low, sell high aka "buy the dip, sell the rip" (3) Short high, cover low, (4) Go against the crowd, (5) It's all about the rules and discipline- hold them dear (6) Analyze the balance sheet-seek low debt,high cash and hidden value scenarios (7) Cut your losses short, let your gains run, (7) Don’t get emotional, (8) Follow the insiders- buy if they are buying, sell if they are selling (9) Be greedy when others are fearful and fearful when others are greedy.(10) Don't argue with the market unless you detect an inefficiency present-it is smarter than you are. In summary, some of these ideas might be construed as rather trite and overused, but consistent use of them pays off in the long run. Mr. Krieger specializes in the food sector and is the originator of the "Basic Food Fund" index and the "Dirt Cheap Value Portfolio".Why the food sector? "everybody has to eat'! He graduated from the University of Southern California with a BS in Business Administration with an emphasis in Corporate Finance. Mark resides in Cowan Heights, California with his wife, son and pug and is interested in mountain biking, gardening and reading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRID either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am a significant outside holder of the shares

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

