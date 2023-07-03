Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enovix: Big Disruptive Growth (Advanced Lithium-Ion Batteries)

Jul. 03, 2023 11:44 AM ETEnovix Corporation (ENVX)
Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Enovix Corporation is an advanced lithium-ion battery company.
  • It has enormous potential to disrupt consumer electronics markets, and is well positioned to benefit from growing demand in mobile, Internet of Things, and electric vehicles.
  • In this report, we review the business model, market opportunity, financials, valuation and risks, and then conclude with our strong opinion on investing.
Solid State Battery for EV Electric Vehicle, new research and development batteries with solid electrolyte energy storage for automotive car industry

Just_Super

In this report, we review Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX), a manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion batteries. It's an early-stage public company that is well positioned to benefit from growing demand, including mobile, Internet of Things ("IoT"), and electric vehicles. Key differentiators include

This article was written by

Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
17.9K Followers
Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENVX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

Comments (9)

Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
Article Update Today, 12:05 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (2.45K)
Thank you for reading.
If you enjoyed this article, we share a few more top growth stock ideas in this new report:

Top 10 Growth Stocks ($ENVX made this list)

Top 10 Growth Stocks ($ENVX made this list)
www.blueharbinger.com/...
Best,
BH
k
ksdavis3787
Today, 1:15 PM
Premium
Comments (42)
Very helpful analysis in regard to technical specs of what ENVX has as a competitive advantage and how the technology adresses energy density and thermal runway. The only thing I would augment this narrative with is that all companies that are selling step change technology must have excellent management at all levels which is the reason i have made this my largest holding. This team is elite when you look at their track records and then they were recently buying the stock - that push me over the top. Thanks!
Bill-QFuzz profile picture
Bill-QFuzz
Today, 12:29 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (77)
Think this is a pretty good summation based on my research so far. I made it a average position last week in my porfolio at bout 14.25, upped it to one of my larger positions this morning. Planning to continue slowly aquiring to outsized unless something changes for the worse.

Have been very "into" battery technology my whole life through hobbies like radio control aviation and then through my work in IT. There are very few points where we've seen real major change in battery performance that allowed whole new levels of power/performance whether talking about computers or hobby aircraft. One of those was NiMh and one was lithium poliymer and lithium-ion followed by LiFe. These techs made significant improvements to what we could do with weight, power, lifespan, and safety (up or down in terms of safety). Lithium polymer for example, allowed fantastic power delivery for far less weight than we could do before for aircraft performance, but came with large safety pitfalls. We have to store and charge these batteries in fireproof containers for safety.

I recently wanted a "solar generator", a totally misnamed product imho, but basically it's a battery with various charging outptus and a solar panel hookup (along with a fold up solar panel system). My concern in shoppint for it appeared to be a concern not shared by the majority of consumers (safety). I ended up buying one of the new newest units from a company starting to offer what they're identifying as LiFePo4. The lithium ferrite battery has 10x the lifespan and far greater fire hazard safety than straight Lithium-Ion, which appears to be what most of these products are. Safety and Lifespan were the deciders on what brand i bought.

The Silicon Anode Lithium battery seems like it could be a very big deal in terms of iterating on lithium batteries. The value, in work, or a hobby, of coming to market with a product that can store and output signifcantly more energy with significantly better safety is very high. It's the kind of product where in RC aviation, for example, everyone would go buy the new battery because it's just that much better. With a laptop or a phone purchase, if i could buy one with a li-ion, or another with silicon-anodes that's got 50% more energy storage and improved safety, i'm willing to pay SIGNIFICANTLY more for the 2nd option. It provides a very high value to me.

Safety, energy capacity for size and weight, discharge rate, charge rate, lifetime cycles. These are what i'm looking for in a next gen product. If a company can significantly improve those and product that scale for good profit, then that's the winner.

This is a serious type of product. People's houses and cars and lives are lost to bad batteries and unsafe battery technology. Bad batteries or misused batteries are hazards greater than many realize.

So, i see great potential here, and that combined with all the power hitters on board with the company in C level positions now and some of the big name investors going long on it, and everything has given me enough confidence to bet on it and take the higher tisk bet.
P
PETDOC
Today, 1:10 PM
Premium
Comments (605)
@Bill-QFuzz I believe Enphase storage batteries are all LiFePo4. At one time they spoke of developing a small mobile set up that included a storage battery and solar panels that farmers in underdeveloped nations could use to power water pumps during the day for irrigation and lights in their homes at night. Not sure what happened to that idea as they haven't mentioned it recently.
P
PETDOC
Today, 12:04 PM
Premium
Comments (605)
I've been invested since the SPAC stage. This is by far the best overview on ENVX I have read to date.
Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
Today, 12:06 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (2.45K)
@PETDOC
Thank you. I really appreciate your comment.
Kind Regards and Happy 4th in the US.
Best,
BH
S
Seeburto
Today, 11:55 AM
Premium
Comments (3.41K)
This is an overweight speculative investment for me, so I appreciate your positive article.
Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
Today, 12:01 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (2.45K)
@Seeburto
Thanks. Yeah, I was afraid to post this article because all the naysayers will call me foolish for writing about a stock with no real revenues (yet!). So I appreciate your comment.

Thanks, Best, Happy 4th of July in the US.
Blue Harbinger.
JHHAlpha profile picture
JHHAlpha
Today, 11:52 AM
Comments (3.98K)
If the company really had sufficient cash for setting up factory production, why the heck are they fooling around with YBS on a non-binding commitment for YBS to contribute $70 mil and the factory floor space. I emailed IR two weeks ago asking that they provide any update on the YBS arrangement, and the response was to watch their videos. And so I sold out.
