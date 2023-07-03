Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Meta Platforms: Quantifying How Big The Reels Opportunity Is For Meta

Jul. 03, 2023 11:53 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)4 Comments
Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Reels is a $3 billion run rate business today, but it is expected to be a $5 billion run rate revenue contributor by the end of 2023.
  • Instagram and Facebook have seen surprisingly higher engagement levels and daily time spent as the adoption of Reels grows faster than expected.
  • Reels monetization will go through the following stages, first neutrality, then scaled monetization, and finally incorporating overlay ads.
  • The different ad load mechanics that overlay ads bring can result in more monetization opportunities while not deteriorating the user experience.
  • Lastly, the use of AI can be used not just to improve the relevance of Reels shown, but also the ease at which Reels can be created.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Outperforming the Market. Learn More »

Social media app mockups for user profile, gallery and single photo views

grinvalds

After a more than 100% rally in The Barbell Portfolio's Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) position, I often get asked by members whether they should take profit from their Meta position.

I have just written an article on Meta that highlights

Outperforming the Market

Outperforming the Market is focused on helping you outperform the market while having downside protection during volatile markets by providing you with comprehensive deep dive analysis articles, as well as access to The Barbell Portfolio.

The Barbell Portfolio has outperformed the S&P 500 by 51% in the past year through owning high conviction growth, value, and contrarian stocks.

Apart from focusing on bottom-up fundamental research, we also provide you with intrinsic value, 1-year and 3-year price targets in The Price Target report.

Join us for the 2-week free trial to get access to The Barbell Portfolio today!

This article was written by

Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
4.9K Followers
High conviction growth and value ideas for long-term outperformance

I am a portfolio manager with experience working for a hedge fund and a long-only equity fund with more than $1 billion in assets under management and I have a track record for outperformance in my portfolio. I have been writing consistently, with an article published each day on Seeking Alpha and on my Marketplace service.

Focused on long term investing, I believe in a barbell strategy in a portfolio, where there are both growth and value elements, which will be reflected in my articles. 

I will be running a Marketplace service, Outperforming the Market, where I will share with you The Barbell Portfolio, which consists of high conviction growth and value stocks to help you outperform in the long-term, as well as The Price Target Report, which tells subscribers how much discount the stock is trading to intrinsic value and the upside potential. Lastly, subscribers will be able to get direct access to me and can ask me anything about the investment process or stock picks.

CFA charter holder and graduated with degrees in Finance and Accounting.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

c
coolcatnip
Today, 12:28 PM
Comments (1.46K)
I think there will also be some effort to internalize ads in the reels videos themselves, like a video with a KO truck driving by..or in front of a billboard in the background ..
szeducate profile picture
szeducate
Today, 12:23 PM
Comments (542)
Who cares if Reels is a knock off of Tik Tok the point is that it is adding to Metas overall revenue stream and increased earnings. As Tik Tok becomes more odious in the US Reels will soon outpace it. Great for Meta.
m
magenta17
Today, 12:16 PM
Comments (4.72K)
Reels is nothing more than a Tik-Tok knockoff. Zuckerberg loves to copy other's ideas because he's incapable of being original. Longz META! :-)
InvestInMETA profile picture
InvestInMETA
Today, 1:00 PM
Premium
Comments (4.64K)
@magenta17 Hmmm… sounds precisely like a company that has effectively turned the same technique into a 3.1 trillion dollar valuation… 🤔

Zuck can copy any and everything he likes so long as he keeps the FCF Goliath rolling on!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.