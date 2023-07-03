ArtemisDiana

It's been almost 1.5 years since my last analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), so it's time for an update as the stock has slowly approached my $405 price target. Vertex is a convincing example to show that quality prevails even in more volatile periods. The bear market in 2022 passed by the company leaving it almost unscathed, although biotechnology is not generally considered a safe haven.

In comparison to other companies in the same industry, Vertex is performing exceptionally well. Only Eli Lilly (LLY) was slightly more convincing in terms of performance. In the following, I will examine whether Vertex has the potential to remain one of the outperformers in the future, whether the outlook is right, or whether it is time for a correction.

Q1 Summary

To do this, I quickly glance at the latest quarterly figures. These show that the company continues on its very profitable growth path. Driven by the CF blockbuster drug Trikafta, sales increased by 13.2% year-on-year. However, as operating expenses increased 51% over the same period, operating profit fell 25% to $779 million. What initially looks somewhat worrying can largely be explained by a one-time milestone payment of $347 million, which had a corresponding impact on earnings.

Without this effect, the operating profit would have been $1126 million, which would have been a small growth of 6.6% year-on-year. With an operating margin of 47%, Vertex thus remains a real cash cow, so the existing cash position also remains at a comfortable $10.4 billion dollars, despite milestone payments and share buybacks. There was little to criticize about the figures, but the share price was nevertheless indecisive in its reaction after publication.

CF Franchise Growth reaches its limits

One reason for this may have been that the outlook was not adjusted. In the past, it has often been the case that the initial outlook with the Q4 figures is initially quite conservative and is then steadily raised over the year. This is also reflected in the high quality of the quarterly results. However, the revenue outlook of $9.55-9.7 billion was only confirmed despite the good performance, which certainly left some investors somewhat disappointed. Especially since the outlook would induce growth of only 7.7% on average, which would be a significant slowdown compared to the 18% of the previous year.

Author´s Calculations, Vertex Earnings Statements

Thus, it makes it clear that Trikafta is slowly reaching its growth limits after the major approval expansions; apart from the successful approval expansion in April for children 2-5 years, which could reach an estimated 2,250 additional patients. However, slowing growth in itself is not a serious problem. After all, the patent lasts until 2037, and if profits continue to flow at margins near 50% until then, that would be huge. But it does take some of the growth fantasy out of the stock in the short term and thus limits the upside potential somewhat.

Analyses are more optimistic than the company here and continue to project an average of $9.77 billion for 2023, which is a good $150 million more. I can also well imagine that the forecast will be raised at least once more this year. Still, the focus is increasingly on early approvals to unleash new growth opportunities. The days when Vertex could rely solely on the growth of the CF franchise seem to be slowly coming to an end. But what about new growth drivers?

The potential of the late-stage pipeline

Vertex is closer than ever to establishing another mainstay alongside the CF franchise. This was often a point of criticism from analysts, as the focus on just one area entails corresponding risks.

Now, of course, Vertex has a unique market position in this area and this seems to be secured for the time being by AbbVie's (ABBV) study flop, but there is no guarantee that in the next 13 years competition will not develop in this area and greatly reduce prices. Now, however, Vertex not only has the chance to develop another disease area in the next five years, but four chances.

Vertex Late Stage Products (Vertex J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE Presentation)

Exa-Cel

For example, Exa-Cel (formerly CTX-001), gene therapy in the area of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is rapidly approaching marketing approval. The application has already been filed and the FDA has promised a priority review by December 08. Approval is expected to be a major milestone in global gene discovery.

The therapy is expected to reach approximately 25,000 patients with sickle cell disease and 7,000 with beta-thalassemia. The project was developed in collaboration with CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) and Vertex has a 60% share of sales. Expectations for sales of the product vary widely from external sources, and the potential seems quite difficult to capture at this time. The two companies have also been very cautious about making forecasts here.

The only indication remains the payment of $900 million from Vertex for a 10% additional revenue share. Conversely, this means that the project would have to bring in a profit of $5.4 billion if it had already been on the market in 2022. However, since the product will not generate revenues until 2024 at the earliest and will have to grow then, the required sum would still increase significantly due to discounting. Since there is still the probability of failure, I see the discount rate at least 8%. The following calculation outlines roughly the order of magnitude that would then have to be reckoned with just to recoup the $900 million.

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Sum Total Income 167 500 1000 1333 3000 Vertex Income -900 0 100 300 600 800 1800 Click to enlarge

This only serves as a rough classification. Understandably, Vertex is hoping for a return on investment and also has to cover the research costs, so the returns would have to be much higher. A potential price of $2 million per therapy was mentioned. Roughly multiplied by the 32,000 potential patients, that would be a sales potential of $64 billion.

However, this is very unrealistic in my view, if only because there is understandably some skepticism within society about a novel therapy like this. According to management, about 25% of the sickle cell disease patients surveyed would undergo the therapy. Using that figure as a baseline, that would translate into sales of $16 billion, of which Vertex would account for $9.6 billion.

Considering that the therapy only has to be done once, so there will be no recurring revenue, that just about cover the costs if you discount this future number to today's level. But the proportion of people demanding the therapy will likely increase quite rapidly with the success of the first patients. However, since the opposite scenario can also be the case, there is still a great deal of uncertainty here.

VX-548

The other hopefuls are VX-548 for Acute Pain and Inaxaplin (VX-147) for APOL1-Mediated Kidney Disease. Both products have now reached Phase 3 and both have blockbuster potential. The opportunity for VX-548 is that it is being used in a field that has not had any major innovations for years and is therefore 90% dominated by generics. Despite this highly fragmented market with low prices, the largest of this market is currently at $4 billion.

Management plans to offer VX-548 as an equivalent alternative to opioids but without the regulatory hurdles to prescribing and the addictive potential. The company sees a gap in the market for unmet pain medications here, which VX-548 is designed to fill. Since Vertex will be promoting the product to the market with branded pricing, management sees a multibillion-dollar opportunity without the need for a very high market share.

VX-880

A small wild card for Vertex remains VX-880, an experimental therapy that uses stem cell-derived fully differentiated islet cells to treat type 1 diabetes (T1D). A few days ago, Vertex presented initial positive results from its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial. All six treated patients showed improved glycemic control, produced endogenous insulin (C-peptide), and had a reduction or complete elimination of insulin requirements. Thus, the therapy remains a hopeful candidate as a curative measure for T1D. While the sample of six patients remains poorly representative, the opportunity for 2.5 affected individuals and Vertex remains tremendous.

This gives Vertex some opportunities to continue to grow strongly in the next few. But is that enough to justify the current valuation, or has a lot already been priced here in recent months?

Valuation

Since this is not an easy question to answer and much depends on the success of the pipeline, I outline three DCF scenarios. In the first scenario, Vertex must rely solely on the CF pipeline, as all other products fail. Only the vanzacaftor/tezacaftor/deutivacaftor combination is successful and 5,000 more patients can be reached. This scenario is meant as a limit for the bottom to check how high the risk is for Vertex in the worst case.

Following assumptions:

Sales Growth of 4% annually until 2032

Gross Margin of 88%

Operating Expenses drop to 35% of sales

Tax Rate 20%

Depreciation of 1.5% of sales

CAPEX 3% of sales

Stock-based compensation falls to 4% of sales

WACC 8% of sales

Terminal Growth -1%

With these assumptions, I arrive at a target price of $276, which is down 21% from the current price. This would roughly be the fair value of the CF franchise alone.

For the base case scenario, Exa-Cel and VX-548 are allowed and the growth expectations are slightly adjusted accordingly.

Sales growth of 8% annually

Operating expenses drop to 33% of sales

Terminal Growth 1%

Here the fair value is $416 or a potential of 18.5%.

Finally, the optimistic scenario where, in addition to Exa-Cel and VX-548, VX-147 and VX-880 also receive approval.

Sales growth of 10% annually

Operating expenses drop to 32% of sales

Terminal Growth 2%

There, the price target would be $524, allowing for a potential of 50%. This puts the median at $405, 15% above the current price. This shows that the stock still has potential, but is slowly reaching its limits in terms of valuation. As a small bonus, it should also be noted that the company has been conducting share buyback programs since 2020, creating further shareholder value. The current program is to buy back shares in the amount of $3 billion, which corresponds to approximately 9 million shares.

Conclusion

I believe Vertex remains one of the best biotech companies to have in your portfolio right now. A strong market position, long patent protection, a promising pipeline, and strong management. The stock has already done very well in recent months and is therefore only fair to slightly undervalued at current levels. However, I think that in the case of Vertex, Warren Buffett's quote is quite apt here, "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price." From that perspective, I maintain my Buy rating.