BME Offers A Good Mix Of High Yield And Market-Beating Total Returns

Jul. 03, 2023 12:02 PM ETBlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME)2 Comments
Diesel
Summary

  • BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a CEF focusing on healthcare, offering a 6.5% yield and a strong performance record, even beating S&P 500 in total returns since its inception.
  • The fund trades stocks and writes covered calls, and is currently trading at a rare -4.3% discount against its NAV; its dividends have remained fairly flat despite its holdings being known as dividend growers.
  • BME is considered a good fund with an above-average performance and supports a dividend yield close to 7%, but investors should not expect dividends to rise significantly in.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) is a CEF focusing on healthcare industry that's been around for nearly two decades. When all considered, this is a good fund for income-oriented investors who are looking for a place to get a decent 6.5% yield

I own separate portfolios for separate goals. I have one portfolio where I have nothing but income plays, another portfolio where I have nothing but growth stocks. I also have another portfolio where I run my options plays. I try not to mix different portfolios because they all have different goals and purposes. Sometimes one of my portfolios outperform other times other do. I am a big believer of diversification of not only assets but also methods and investment philosophies. Diversification is not simply buying 20 different stocks, it is applying different methods to different goals that fit to serve an investor's short term and long term targets. I am a "long only" investor and stay away from shorting companies. I will also do a lot of delta-neutral options plays where I will try to benefit from a stock or funds lack of movement. Also a huge fan of options plays and strategies including but not limited to covered calls, iron condors, butterflies, calendar spreads, call-put spreads. I've probably tried every options play there is, sometimes with success, sometimes with failure. At Seeking Alpha, I mostly analyze and write about stocks and funds that I own or I plan on owning. I rarely ever write about a stock or fund I at least don't have intention of owning some day.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BME either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

GetRealHere
Today, 12:56 PM
Best time to buy a particular sector is when everyone hates it. I own BME and while its been frustrating to own so far this year its a long term winner for reasons covered in this article. Blackrocks other option writing CEFs are equally great- CII, BUI. Anytime you can avoid toxic leveraged CEFs, thats a big plus.
Simba0969
Today, 12:19 PM
good article. Thanks Diesel!
