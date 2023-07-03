A Stock Market Correction Has Been Delayed, But Not For Much Longer
Summary
- The speed with which defensive sectors like Utilities, Consumer Staples, and Healthcare have underperformed the broader S&P 500 has been incredible.
- The narrative of a large-cap to small-cap rotation at the start of June completely failed, as the small-cap to large-cap ratio hit new relative lows.
- The current market conditions warrant a careful and proactive approach.
"A ship is safe in harbor, but that's not what ships are for." ― John A. Shedd
In early June, I noted on Twitter and here on Seeking Alpha that defensive sector relative weakness looked like they were going through capitulation, and that the sell-off would likely end around the middle of June and bring with it another high risk period for stocks. None of that obviously happened as June progressed, and the risk triggers in The Lead-Lag Report stayed risk-on, and remain so throughout the entire month. Yet despite this, I still believe you need to be careful here, as the very reasons I argued then remain very much in place.
Sector Weakness
The speed with which defensive sectors like Utilities (XLU), Consumer Staples (XLP), and Healthcare (XLV) have underperformed the broader S&P 500 (SPY) has been incredible. Why does this matter? Because defensive, low beta sectors tend to outperform in advance of high volatility regimes. Clearly Utilities in particular has done the exact opposite, which, again, IS risk-on behavior. But the collapse makes it more likely to bottom and snap back, which could suggest a correction isn't far off.
The ratio is pushing for the 2021 lows - when the bear market for stocks began.
The Melt-Up in Perspective
A melt-up is a sudden surge in investment performance, often driven more by investor sentiment than actual economic improvements. While this phenomenon can lead to significant short-term gains, it can also pose a risk to investors, as the rapid rise in stock prices is often unsustainable in the long run.
Melt-ups end when everybody believes in them.
The Narrow Market and AI Narrative
While the technology (XLK) and artificial intelligence stocks like Nvidia (NVDA) have been performing exceptionally well, it is important to note that this has been a narrow market. Small-cap stocks, consumer discretionary stocks, and retailers (XRT) have performed relatively poorly. The narrative of a large-cap to small-cap rotation at the start of June completely failed, as the small-cap (IWM) to large-cap (SPY) ratio hit new relative lows.
The Role of VIX in Market Analysis
The S&P VIX Index, often referred to as the "fear gauge," is a valuable tool in assessing market expectations regarding short-term volatility. A low VIX level usually signifies a period of relative calm and stability in the markets but can also be interpreted as a warning sign for potential sudden and sharp market movements. The VIX (VIXY) crush can persist, and as we've seen from market history, can go even lower. All that means is that we've gotten to a point of overconfidence by bulls, which can be right, but likely isn't because, put simply, that's how markets work.
Conclusion: Only Timing Has Changed
The current market conditions warrant a careful and proactive approach. The time to worry is when nobody is really worried. As defensive sectors continue to capitulate, investors may need to reevaluate just how long bullish optimism is warranted. I'm skeptical it can for much longer, as examples like 1987 show us. Low VIX levels are needed for high VIX levels.
