Chasing Yield - 14 Funds Yielding 15% Or More To Consider

Jul. 03, 2023 12:14 PM ETEDI, OXLC, SVOL, CRF3 Comments
Summary

  • In preparing for retirement, I seek high-yielding income holdings to grow future passive income stream, which includes 40 different positions.
  • Ten funds mentioned herein are in my income compounder portfolio.
  • In this article, I suggest several high-yielding funds for investors looking to build an income-generating portfolio but warns that further due diligence is required before investing.

Car Race

mevans/E+ via Getty Images

While I prepare to enter the next chapter of my adult life with my pending retirement in August, I continue to seek high-yielding income holdings to further grow my future passive income stream. I have previously written about

This article was written by

Visit www.Knowledge-Investing.com for more info about me. I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for individual growth and income stocks, and some funds (CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my 401k and the pension that I will receive after I retire. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I work as an information systems manager, so data and information are valuable assets to me. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CLM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own shares of all stocks/funds mentioned in the body of the article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

mrmedusa profile picture
mrmedusa
Today, 12:40 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.42K)
It's a good idea to look into tax treatment of the dividends you get. Once fully retired, there are very little tax strategies left, so things like ROC, qualified vs. ordinary, and loss selling become some of the few things left. To see the impact of qualified, give yourself 120k of income from all sources, then give yourself 70k of dividends. Go to a tax estimator (I like this one www.mortgagecalculator.org/... and see the bottom line difference between all ordinary and all qualified.
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 12:37 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (17.12K)
Thank you for the mention and the interesting discussion on these funds! Definitely on the high-yield side of things with these investments. Have a happy and safe Fourth!
e
ethel65
Today, 12:21 PM
Premium
Comments (120)
Even with ECC being down I'm still very comfortably up in TR. OXLC is another matter. I've averaged down in the last couple weeks against my better judgement. Gonna trade around the core holding.
