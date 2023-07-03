Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Icahn Enterprises: Likely To Go Lower; Various Arbitrage Trades Available

Jul. 03, 2023 12:17 PM ETIcahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)12 Comments
Romil Patel
Summary

  • IEP units trade well above NAV and will likely revert to NAV due to dilution or a distribution cut.
  • The options market is pricing in a cut in the distribution.
  • There are various trades such as arbitrage and long credit/short equity to take advantage of a downturn.

The New York Times 2015 DealBook Conference

Neilson Barnard

Often the reaction to an event is more important than the event itself. This is the manner in which I view Hindenburg Research's short report on Carl Icahn's MLP and why I have waited close to two months

This article was written by

Romil Patel profile picture
Romil Patel
703 Followers
I focus on thematic investing, crisis investing, systematic options trading through both premium selling and long-vol positions, and discretionary global macro. I have experience with private M&A along with many years of publicly-traded equities and equity-based derivatives trading experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (12)

o
old maid
Today, 1:18 PM
Premium
Comments (2.29K)
good morning. welcome to the knife fight.

you really shouldnt be commenting
here (neither should i be) because you really do not have a clue what icahn will do.

the float is so small it would be a light lunch for him. as my grandmother, r.i.p, used to say:

“whoever controls the float controls the price.”

maybe you should consider a career in accounting because you haven’t a clue how little you know about the stock market.
F
FunInvesting
Today, 1:04 PM
Premium
Comments (4.27K)
Also, the climb up in stock price will make many shorts a bit nervous so expect a barrage of negative articles in the future; just the way the market works..
F
FunInvesting
Today, 1:02 PM
Premium
Comments (4.27K)
To the author with all due respect.
This stock does not trade as a typical stock.
It is all about the Icahn vision and his posse (the shareholders)
which he will protect no matter what. He does not put money in front
of his beloved shareholders...The cash div.. is easily maintainable and
this is only what the shareholders want...
H
HavingFunToday
Today, 1:12 PM
Comments (1.77K)
@FunInvesting Carl owns 90-95% of the company and takes units instead of cash so it is pretty easy to maintain if the other 5-10% is all cash and lets face it most investors won't take the time to call into their broker to change it to cash like you have to do.
I
IP Man
Today, 12:38 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (29)
Not one unit holder gives a shit about the NAV lol the premium is that you get to invest along side carl and receive a nice yield.
Romil Patel profile picture
Romil Patel
Today, 12:42 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (52)
@IP Man The options market is pricing in a yield cut. At that point, the NAV most definitely matters as it would be the only thing holding the unit price up.
I
IP Man
Today, 12:54 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (29)
@Romil Patel the yield isn’t going to get cut
R
RB Gambler99
Today, 12:35 PM
Premium
Comments (232)
Dividend will NOT be reduced...that will signal the market that the Hindenberg is right and that the investigation will show fraud, and Carl is throwing in the towl....I disagree in both counts and believe we will see 30 shortly...
Romil Patel profile picture
Romil Patel
Today, 12:44 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (52)
@RB Gambler99
Potentially the distribution doesn't get cut. In that case, I did provide a trade for that: "risk-free collar". Of course, there is always the question of how the distribution will be paid if the underlying businesses are making very little in cashflow compared to the yield.
H
HillDad
Today, 12:30 PM
Premium
Comments (1)
I thought MLPs were valued on distributable cash flow, not NAV?
Romil Patel profile picture
Romil Patel
Today, 12:45 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (52)
@HillDad
That is partially true. The issue here is that distributable cash flow is very low.
ZL1 profile picture
ZL1
Today, 12:24 PM
Comments (510)
~700 shares at $49. Long term holder. I am expecting Icahn to announce soon and have the share price recover.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
