Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Happy Independence Day! Across the United States, individuals are eagerly igniting their grills, cherishing the opportunity to unwind and spend quality time with loved ones. Inflation continues to be stubbornly high, though, and the cost of the average American 4th of July celebration is near an all-time high.

But with rising real wages finally entering the picture and the inflation rate down 11 straight months, there’s reason to set off a few extra firecrackers and enjoy an extra hot dog – maybe of the Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) variety. I have a buy rating on the stock for its attractive valuation and strong momentum.

2023 Cookout Costs Come Down

WWMT News

According to CFRA Research, NATH together with its subsidiaries, operates in the food services industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, and sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution.

The New Jersey-based $320 million market cap Restaurants industry company within the Consumer Discretionary sector trades at a low 16.4 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a decent 2.4% dividend yield, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Back in June, the small-sized firm reported Q4 2022 GAAP EPS of $0.80 while it grew revenue by 10.7% YoY to $27.4 million. Income from operations totaled $6.4 million, up from $6.1 million in the same period a year ago while adjusted EBITDA was higher by 10.6%. These generally solid results are expected to continue into its FY 2023. CFRA Research notes that the current year’s EPS should rise a strong 45% vs. year-ago figures despite operating margins dropping modestly but NATH's profit margin has been robust in the last 12 months, so per-share profits are on a roll, so to speak.

Nathan's Famous: Earnings Outlook and Key Profitability Ratios

CFRA Research

If we assume the consensus is correct, and nearly $5 of EPS is seen in the current year, and we apply a sector multiple of 16.7, then shares should be near $83. I would err on the high side given the growth. For fun on this 4th of July, let’s say the stock warrants a 20x P/E. In that scenario, the valuation is $100. It's always tough to value small, niche firms like this, so a broad fair value range of between $83 and $100 appears right to me, making the stock a buy on valuation. Key risks include a weaker consumer environment should a recession strike and higher operating costs via labor expenses and more pricey food-related raw materials.

NATH: Generally Favorable Valuation Metrics

Seeking Alpha

NATH: Current P/E Cheap Vs Historical Norms

Koyfin Charts

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q1 2023 earnings date of Friday, Aug. 4 before market open. The calendar is light on volatility catalysts aside from the reporting date.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

Seasonally, take caution when considering getting long NATH on Independence Day, however. The stock tends to dip into month end, but early August has historically been a favorable time to own the shares through year-end, according to data from Equity Clock. So, buying around its next earnings release could be a more opportune time.

NATH: Bearish Trend Post-Hot Dog Eating Contest, Bullish Trend After Q1 Earnings, On Average

Equity Clock

The Technical Take

Back in my early days of being a Seeking Alpha analyst, I came out bullish on NATH on the holiday last year. Shares are up big in that time, and I think more upside is on the menu. Notice in the chart below that the stock has been in a strong uptrend after a 47% climb off a low notched in August of last year. There’s emerging resistance in the low $80s, however, but RSI momentum at the top of the chart suggests the bulls are in a good spot.

Moreover, a rising 200-day moving average indicates the bulls are indeed in control. NATH generally held that trend indicator on a significant pullback from February through May. With the latest retest finding buyers at the $76 level, the overall trend of higher highs and higher lows appears intact. Long here with a stop under $60 looks good.

NATH: Bullish Uptrend; Higher Highs, Higher Lows, Rising 200DMA, Mid-$60s Support

The Bottom Line

With a still-attractive valuation, robust growth outlook, and bullish technical trends, I reiterate my buy rating on NATH. This GARP stock is indeed one to relish. Enjoy the holiday and go ahead and take down that extra Nathan’s Famous dog, Joey Chestnut-style!