XPEL: A Growth Company That I Would Like To Own

romaset

Company Overview

In the 2022 10K, XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) describes itself as a company that:

... began as a software company designing vehicle patterns used to produce cut-to-fit protective film for the painted surfaces of automobiles. In 2007, we began selling automotive surface and paint protection film products to complement our software business. In 2011, we introduced our ULTIMATE protective film product line which, at the time, was the industry’s first protective film with self-healing properties. The ULTIMATE technology allows the protective film to better absorb the impacts from rocks or other road debris, thereby fully protecting the painted surface of a vehicle. The film is described as “self-healing” due to its ability to return to its original state after damage from surface scratches. The launch of the ULTIMATE product catapulted XPEL into several years of strong revenue growth.

Then, the company went on a massive international expansion plan. In 2014, it moved into the UK market. In 2015, it entered the Canadian market. A year later, it started operations in Europe headquartered in the Netherlands, and in 2018, XPEL went into the Mexican market and established a footprint in Asia.

From 2011 to 2018, XPEL established itself as a company capable of increasing revenue from $6 million to $110 million and boosted net income from $1 million to $9 million. Earnings per share increased 10 times from $0.03 in 2011 to $0.32 by 2018. On the back of all these accomplishments, XPEL was successfully listed on the Nasdaq in 2019.

Awesome Past Performance

Since January 2020, XPEL's monster 62.4% compound annual growth rate crushed SPY's 11.13%.

Fast graph

A sensible investor invests in the future, not the past. The question any rational investor has to ask is definitely: Can XPEL continue to outperform?

And to a value investor like myself, I will need to ascertain if the stock has overreached into exuberant territory, if it is fairly priced for its growth potential, or does it still offer a meaningful margin of safety. More on this later in the Valuation section.

Six Reasons Why I Like XPEL

1. XPEL Is Profitable From Get-Go

My regular readers will know that I am more of a "Rule One Investing: Don't-Lose-Money" kind of guy, and that goes the same for the businesses that I invest in.

XPEL has been profitable since the first year. Not just that, but this profitability just kept increasing. In the twelve years since 2011, XPEL increased revenue 54 times and net income increased 41 times.

Fast Graph Solid Revenue and Income Growth

This indicates to me that the company has a viable business. It is selling products that are naturally in demand, and it is selling them well. XPEL is not in the kind of business that simply pumps up the revenue (which is easy to do; just sell below cost and price your products below all your competitors, and spend a ton on advertising) but widens the losses at the same time.

2. XPEL's Business Model Gives It The Edge

XPEL runs on an “asset-light” manufacturing model whereby third-party suppliers and manufacturers supply XPEL with the majority of its products. This allows XPEL to operate with industry-leading margins way above its peers.

Author's Compilation from Fast Graph

There is no need for XPEL to spend heavily on manufacturing or reinvest in new machinery to replace aging ones every few years. Most of the expenses come from sales and marketing, general and administrative expenses (personnel, occupancy costs, information technology costs, and professional fees), interest expense, and foreign currency gain/loss. That is how XPEL is able to keep operating expenses low and margins high.

2022 10K pg 35

3. XPEL Needs Very Little Reinvestments To Grow Revenue

I like companies that spend on R&D to keep their edge and to develop new ways to use existing technology in new products (more on verticals later), but I do not like it if they have to spend a boatload on R&D just to keep their competitors at bay. XPEL does not operate in an industry where "disruptive innovations" can threaten to usurp one's dominance overnight. Case in point: Microsoft's Chat GPT's threat to Google's search dominance happened in a matter of months, forcing the search giant to react by launching Bard.

Likewise for advertising. If a company needs to spend excessively on advertising, it will suggest that there is so little product differentiation or brand recognition that it had no choice but to throw money at advertising.

That is not the case for XPEL.

Although the combined costs of R&D and advertising doubled from $0.8 million in 2018 to $1.6 million in 2022, as a percentage of revenue the figure actually fell from 0.7% to 0.5%. This translates into two key takeaways. One, XPEL's revenue is growing so fast that even a doubling of expenditure in these two areas combined resulted in a fall in the percentage of the total revenue. Two, it does not take a lot of R&D or advertising to sell lots of XPEL's products, meaning that there is a huge demand for them.

4. XPEL Has A Moat

Page 33 of the 2022 10K says,

We have chosen to use the Russell 2000 Index rather than an industry or line-business index because we do not believe our company is comparable to companies in a particular industry or line-of-business such as after-market automotive product companies and we have not used a peer group of companies because our major competitors are either much larger than we are and their competitive products constitute small lines of business for these companies or other competitors are private companies. ... the Company believes its suite of services which accompany the Company’s product offerings including its software, marketing and lead generation to its customers and customer service provide for substantial differentiation from its competitors.

Due to the unique niche that it operates in, it has set itself apart from bigger companies with more resources like the $10 billion market cap Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) and the $55 billion market cap 3M (MMM). XPEL's expertise lies in doing one thing well - selling cut-to-fit protective film first to painted surfaces of automobiles - and subsequently expanding that expertise into other adjacent application surfaces and areas like windows, headlights, bicycles, boats, homes, and offices.

In other words, XPEL has created a moat, one that is similar, in my opinion, to the kind of moat that WD-40 (WDFC), the humble maker of lubricants and rust removal, has carved out for itself, against much larger competitors like 3M.

Further strengthening its moat is the patent XPEL holds to its secret sauce. XPEL has the perpetual license to United States Patent for the “Multilayer Polyurethane Protective Films”, the film that has self-healing properties. When the surface of a car with this film applied is scratched, all the car owner needs is to apply some heat to the scratches (hot water, keep the car under the sun, or use a hair dryer) and the scratch simply disappears. This YouTuber demonstrates the self-healing feature very well.

XPEL's Focus on its Niche Moat Triumphs Competitors

SunTek from Eastman Chemical Company's PPF even has a similar self-healing feature but XPEL, being the company that first developed and perfected that technology as it relates to automotive protective films, alone can make claim to having "The World’s First Self-Healing Film”.

Bigger companies like Eastman Chemical can spend $264 million on R&D, but what fraction of that $264 million spent in 2022 actually went to enhancing the SunTek product, versus the 100% of the $400,000 that XPEL spent improving its products? The result is XPEL's products perform excellently, and reviewers consistently rank XPEL among the top three best choices so it can definitely hold its own against the big boys.

XPEL Is Expected To Grow Faster Than Its Larger Peers

As an investor, the decision to be made is different from that of a car owner looking to find an installer to apply the best PPF to his car.

By being focused on strengthening its moat in surface and paint protection film, XPEL is able to grow faster than a much larger competitor like EMN.

Author's Compilation and Comparison of the Growth Rates of XPEL versus EMN

5. XPEL's Products Have Many Verticals to Increase TAM

As mentioned earlier, XPEL's products are applicable to many painted surfaces like automobiles, windows, headlights, bicycles, boats, homes, and offices.

XPEL Website showing Product List

XPEL continues to find new applications and expands its total addressable market. According to the latest from the Q1 2023 earnings call, aircraft is the next frontier,

So these products for our coatings business – we'll continue to slowly expand the verticals we target, as we've discussed our plans to do over the longer term. You've seen marine products and then now it's aircraft product, and we're working towards this incremental vertical expansion over time as well as going deeper in the current verticals like we did with the launch of additional automotive Fusion+ products. So it's been well received, and we're going to continue to do more of it.

6. Increasing Portion from Installation Service Revenue

XPEL is not just growing the revenue from the product side, it is also growing revenue from the Installation and Service side. In 2018, the revenue from the Product segment accounted for 95% of the total revenue while the revenue from the Installation and Service segment was just 5%. As of the latest figures taken from the Q1 2023 presentation slide, the revenue from the Installation and Service segment has increased to 15%.

2023 Q1 Presentation slide

This is significant as revenue from this segment does not require additional investments into advertising or R&D, unlike revenue from the product side. Once the customers (independent installers, new car dealerships, third-party distributors, company-owned installation centers, automobile Original Equipment Manufacturers, and Protex Canada’s franchisees) sign on to become an XPEL dealer, it is much easier to upsell to a captured client base, with access to XPEL's proprietary DAP SAAS software which they have to pay for, in-house training program, installation labor, and others.

2022 10K

If this is such a wonderful company, why has the stock not done as well as expected?

Three Risks To Consider

1. Declining Growth

The worst thing that can happen to a growth company is of declining growth. Normally, forecast growth in revenue of 21.52% and a 33.63% growth in earnings per share are terrific figures for any company.

Seeking Alpha

Not so much when these double-digit growth figures represent a 17.02% and 24.51% decline in revenue and earnings per share growth respectively, both figures are down from the company's past five-year average.

2. High Valuation In The Past

Measuring from the time XPEL peaked on July 23, 2021 till June 30, 2023, XPEL is still nursing a 16.94% loss in value while SPY has recovered into positive territory.

Data by YCharts

At one point, investors who held XPEL from July 2021 to July 2022 saw their stock value decimated by 55%, even while revenue and earnings continued to grow.

Fast Graph

More on valuation below.

3. Concentration in China

10.5% of XPEL's consolidated 2022 revenue came from sales to a single distributor in China, Shanghai Xing Ting Trading Co. Ltd. This 10.5% figure from China is greater than any other country outside of the U.S. and Canada.

China represents a growing piece of the pie, so the company is not pulling away from the country. CEO Ryan Pape explained in the Q1 2023 earnings call,

... we're bullish on the long-term opportunity in China. As we discussed last call, where with the end of the COVID restrictions, we're moving quickly to get our team set up and get on the ground in China to support our distributor car dealership and OEM relationships that we have. And we expect that to be operational towards the end of the second quarter. China was able to host their large dealer conference similar to what we did in March that was attended by over 1,000 participants, and we were able to have our team on the ground for the first time in three years, and it was very energetic, very positive. So we're happy about that transition the market opening to us. So it's going to be a big part of our focus for the remainder of the year.

Two immediate risks associated with US-based XPEL doing business in China are geopolitical risks and the loss of the relationship with the sole China distributor.

The geopolitical risk due to the trade tensions between the US and China is well documented so I will not go further into that. China is governed by the CCP and regulations under it are tough and enforcement is sweeping, and if for whatever reason the China distributor is not allowed to or is not able to distribute XPEL's products profitably due to regulatory changes, that can either represent a 10% loss in revenue as XPEL will need to find another distributor which will take time, or XPEL has to accept much lower margins just to stay in business.

Valuation

Since its listing on Nasdaq, XPEL has outperformed every mega-tech company you can think of by a mile. As I mentioned earlier, past performance is not indicative of the future so this cannot be a reason for investing in XPEL.

Data by YCharts

I have expounded on the fundamental virtues of the business and have given six reasons why I like XPEL. But a great business may not be a great investment if purchased at an excessive valuation.

Assumption 1 (Bear case)

Assuming a 20% annual EPS growth rate for the next 10 years, and assuming that the market cap will grow in tandem with improved earnings, XPEL's market cap could increase from the current $2.33 billion to $14 billion, which is larger than one of its main competitors EMN. Then, assuming that EPS growth declines for the 10 years after that to 8% annually due to its greater size and higher market saturation, I arrived at a fair value of $61.98, meaning that XPEL is 36% overvalued at the current price of $84.22.

Assumption 2 (Normal case)

Recall that analysts made certain assumptions about its growth rate for 2023 and 2024.

Author's Compilation

Assuming a 25% annual EPS growth rate for the next 10 years, and assuming that the market cap will grow in tandem with improved earnings, XPEL's market cap could increase from the current $2.33 billion to $21 billion, which is two times larger than one of its main competitors EMN now. Then, assuming that EPS growth declines for the 10 years after that to 6% annually due to its greater size and higher market saturation, I arrived at a fair value of $82.69, meaning that XPEL is slightly overvalued to fairly valued at the current price of $84.22.

Assumption 3 (Bull case)

Assuming a 30% annual EPS growth rate for the next 10 years, and assuming that the market cap will grow in tandem with improved earnings, XPEL's market cap could increase from the current $2.33 billion to $31 billion, which is three times larger than one of its main competitors EMN now. Then, assuming that EPS growth declines for the 10 years after that to 4% annually due to its greater size and higher market saturation, I arrived at a fair value of $109.51, meaning that XPEL is 23% undervalued at the current price of $84.22.

Averaging these three scenarios (equal-weighted) gives me a fair value of $84.72, which is around the current price and there is no margin of safety buying at the current price.

Fair Value Estimation Using P/E & Future Growth Rate

Assuming that the average growth over these two years (2023 and 2024) is 27.15%, and the company is priced at that growth rate (using Peter Lynch's favorite metric for growth stocks), the XPEL fair value could be $72.22, meaning it is 14% overvalued now. Of course, the stock price movement can vary widely. The 24-month beta on XPEL is 1.29, so if the stock is valued correctly at $72.22, it can swing from $55.98 (30% downside from the current price) to $93.16 (10.6% upside from the current price).

Fast Graph

The reward does not seem to outweigh the risk to invest at the current price. There is no margin of safety buying at the current price.

Conclusion

I like XPEL for many reasons. It is profitable, has been growing revenue and net income rapidly, and is expected to do so at high double-digit rates for the next two years. XPEL's asset-light business model gives it industry-leading gross and net margins by two to three times. Its products require very little reinvestment to keep growing, and there are many opportunities to keep expanding the total addressable market by creating new markets through new verticals - using basically the same Multilayer Polyurethane Protective Films which US patent is owned by XPEL. All these combine give XPEL a moat against its larger competitors like 3M and Eastman Chemical Company.

However, XPEL's growth rates have declined in 2023 and are expected to decline further in 2024, and the uncertainty means that no analysts are providing earnings and sales estimates beyond 2024. There are significant risks with 10% of its revenue coming from China, its largest market outside the US and Canada. The greatest risk now lies in its valuation. Although that has moderated down from its highs in 2021, I believe that XPEL is still overvalued at the current price level. If the price were to come down to $60 a share, at a P/E of 30, I will be a back-up-the-truck-buyer because I will have my margin of safety. At $60 a share, even if the stock trades down to a blended P/E of 27 from the current blended P/E of 46, I can still make a 12.6% annualized rate of return by 2024.

Fast Graph

For the patient investor, buying at that price level is not impossible. XPEL was trading around the $60s in December 2022 and was at $62 as recently as March 2023.

At the same time, a quality company deserves a premium, and we cannot expect another bear market (we were still in one in December 2022) or a banking crisis (like in March of 2023) to depress prices. Personally, I may be willing to start a position from $72 and slowly dollar-cost-average into it. As a value investor, I will only buy assets that are priced at a value that allows me to fully participate in its growth.

Until then, XPEL is a hold for me.