Snap: Expect Stock To Remain Rangebound Due To The Transition

Thesis

I reiterate my thoughts that the Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stock will likely remain rangebound in the near to mid-term, and investors should remain on the side lines. Overall, North American revenue trends are negative, and platform investments are putting pressure on margins. More importantly, I don't see any light at the end of the tunnel in terms of revenue growth in the near future. On the contrary, I anticipate further difficulties in the short run because of the ongoing changes, which could result in ongoing challenges with generating revenue in the upcoming months. Additionally, the investments in AI/ML and the distribution of revenue among creators would likely continue to exert pressure on gross margins. Based on historical timing, SNAP 2Q23 earnings should take place somewhere in mid-July, as such, I see no good reasons for any investors to take a position here.

Continued challenges with transitions

There is still a lot of uncertainty and high execution risk associated with SNAP's transition to building a direct response advertising business at this early stage. Management's guidance for 2Q23 revenue growth of -2% to -10% is, in my opinion, clear evidence that the transition is still ongoing and will be painful. The bigger problem is that SNAP is losing business from some of its biggest advertisers because of the changes the company is making. Given the platform's new architecture, I think it's only natural that advertisers will keep cutting back on spending as they reevaluate the platform's new ROI. If the ROI is satisfactory, these advertisers will increase their spending. This places a heavy onus on SNAP to demonstrate its efficacy; if it fails to do so, the recirculated funds are unlikely to be restored. Remember that there is a wide variety of options for spending marketing budgets; the competition is intense, and I expect it to get more intense as more innovative solutions are invented.

Reinvestment is necessary but hurt margins

I believe management must now commit fully to this change and reinvest to ensure its success. Management recently announced their intention to investment in machine learning to enhance the ranking and optimization of the content and ad platform, a move that will, in my opinion, lead to cost increases in the near future. In 3Q22, SNAP took cost-cutting measures that resulted in savings of more than $500 million in cash. However, the benefit of these savings to margins will be reversed as management reinvests the savings in strategic areas like machine learning to boost the company's long-term growth prospects. I would note that this is a very expensive investment as there are a lot of aspects to hire/train/cover. For instance, management needs to ramp up its hiring of ML experts, and necessary infrastructure (ML tools and models). These are all up-front costs that will affect profit and loss as the transition progresses, and their recovery is uncertain.

Together with sluggish revenue growth, these will put pressure on margins across the board. Additionally, I believe that the consumption mix is shifting toward video content (Spotlight) with lower monetization, which will have a negative impact on gross margins. In addition, while an increase in users is usually an indicator of increased profits, it is worth noting that all but 1m of the 8m DAU net adds occurred in ROW, where users monetize at a fraction of the rate of those in the US.

Overall, I respect SNAP's efforts to revitalize growth across its DR business by making investments with a longer time horizon. However, I believe that the rebuilding and eventual adoption will take time, which is clearly delaying SNAP's recovery. The worse thing that can happen is a sharp recovery in the advertising market (on the back of improving macro) and SNAP's new platform is not ready yet. The slower growth relative to peers would put even more pressure on the stock, in my view.

Conclusion

I maintain my stance that investors should remain cautious regarding SNAP stock in the near to mid-term. The negative revenue trends in North America, combined with the ongoing challenges and uncertainties associated with the platform's transitions, should put the stock in a rangebound trend. The investments in AI/ML and the distribution of revenue among creators will continue to impact gross margins. The company's focus on building a direct response advertising business presents high execution risk, and the loss of business from major advertisers further complicates the situation. While reinvestment is necessary for long-term growth, the upfront costs and slow recovery of these investments will weigh on profitability. Overall, the rebuilding process and adoption of the new platform will require time, potentially delaying SNAP's recovery and leaving it vulnerable in a rapidly recovering advertising market.