Camping World Holdings’ (NYSE:CWH) high-yielding dividend is seen as being at risk for a potential cut, yet the stock has gained more than 30% over the past six months. The market is clearly seeing more to the stock than its dividend.

First quarter results topped expectations on both the top and bottom lines, but the performance hardly impressed. Total revenues were down 10.6% YOY, with more pronounced weakness in sales of new vehicles, their largest line item.

Gross and operating margins came in at 29.7% and 3.9%, respectively. Both were well below the respective 33.7% and 9.0% reported last year. And in the same-store population, new vehicle revenues were down 26.5% on 30% lower unit sales.

Despite the weak results, shares gained 14% immediately following the Q1 release. Why? Strength in their used segment was one driving factor. Here, CWH reported a 10.4% increase in revenues on a 13.3% increase in volume. This represented a record for the quarter. The gains were also supplemented by enduring strength in their Good Sam segment, which was up a modest 4.1%.

Used vehicles also accounted for a greater share of their sales mix than in prior years. This is notable since these vehicles command higher margins than their new counterparts. Margins in the category hover in the 20% range versus mid-teens in new vehicles.

Given the current macroeconomic environment, it’s not surprising to see customers gravitating to the used selections. After all, unit prices are about $10K cheaper. In addition, the selling landscape is more promotional, as evidenced by the 2.6% YOY decline in prices. This compares to a nearly 6.0% increase in the new offerings.

There was also a glimmer of positivity in their new vehicle segment despite the weaker surface-level results. The company made measurable headway during the quarter in reducing their on-hand inventory balance, and they committed to a lower stock moving forward.

Margins in the category also came in above expectations and were still above the pre-pandemic levels achieved from 2017 to 2019. Granted, this is largely due to pricing, which may prove fleeting, especially if CWH finds themselves having to aggressively discount to clear their remaining stock of their 2022 models. Nevertheless, margins have a healthy buffer in relation to the pre-COVID periods.

Optimism Surrounding M&A Plans

Aside from the positive results in their used units and their better-than-expected positioning in their new models, markets are also placing weight on their M&A plans. BMO Capital Markets recently upgraded shares to “outperform” due in part to the upside potential embedded within dealership M&A.

The capital commitments to future acquisitions was a focal point in CWH’s Q1 earnings discussion. And the company has since followed through with numerous deals over the past month.

Driving the increase in opportunities is the fact that many of their competitors are small, privately held players with limited resources. The combination of a softer demand environment paired with higher interest rates is placing strain on many of these operators. And predictably, many are opting to exit the business altogether.

This has presented CWH with, as stated by CEO, Marcus Lemonis, a “rapid and recent influx of acquisition candidates,” the likes of which he has never seen in his career. Acquisitions, therefore, are seen by management as the best use of the company’s capital.

Some may express concern that this could distract from their core business. In their analyst day last year, for example, expansion of their service segment was seen as a significant opportunity for future growth. Furthermore, at the beginning of the year, there was also commentary along the lines of being in cash containment mode. The more aggressive pivot, then, to M&A could have surprised some investors.

Lemonis did address these concerns on the conference call. First, he pushed back on fears regarding distractions from their core business by noting that their core remains their first priority dollar from their free cash flows. And he cited the continuing strength in their Good Sam segment as evidence that their ongoing investments are working.

Increased Pessimism On The Dividend

At the end of Q1, CWH had nearly +$300M of cash comprised primarily of their floor plan offset account and +$73M of cash on hand. Furthermore, they are generating positive cash flows. And the health of these cash flows is bolstered by their more resilient services-based revenues.

For the remainder of 2023, they are expecting to spend between +$100M and +$160M on acquisitions. Combined with their existing liquidity balance, I expect CWH to have adequate coverage via their operating cash flows. But I am less optimistic on the sustainability of their dividend payout.

At present, CWH is paying out a quarterly dividend of $0.625/share, which annualizes out to a yield of about 8.3% at current trading prices. In my view, I can see the payout being cut in half or suspended altogether in the coming periods. This would provide CWH more firepower to meet their ambitious goal of increasing their store count by 50% in the next five years.

The footnote on their most recent declaration, which stated that both the management team and the Board would be undergoing a “deep dive” of their capital allocation strategy, provided further fodder to those more skeptical of the continuity of the payout.

Is CWH Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

The prospect of a possible dividend cut is one bearish take on the stock. Recent articles on Seeking Alpha (“SA”) expanding upon this possibility is one reason shares are assigned an overall rating of “hold” by the author base.

Wall Street, however, is looking past the dividend and is focusing on the growth potential of recent acquisitions. Indeed, a larger footprint through acquisitions would likely increase CWH’s industry moat. And it would occur at a time when the demographics are trending in favor of the RV industry. Though most associate the RV lifestyle with retirees, younger buyers are beginning to make their mark on sales. The median age of first-time buyers, for example, is in the mid-30s, according to the RV Industry Association.

But is the upside potential worth the investment at current trading levels? Historically, CWH has paid a multiple of between 2x and 4x sales for new acquisitions. Though that multiple has dropped, according to management commentary, it’s still well above the price/sales ratio commanded by CWH. This supports the notion that shares are undervalued.

Yet the stock has already run up to the top end of their 52-week range. And the gains have outpaced the broader markets. While shares can continue to charge ahead, I believe prospective investors could be rewarded by waiting for a better price point. The more aggressive stance on M&A in the face of a softer demand environment does create uncertainty. And it’s unknown how the markets may react to any change in the dividend policy if there is one.

Though the outlook appears positive, investors may find it best to camp on the sidelines for another quarter or two.