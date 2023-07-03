Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Vale: Downside Risks As Chinese Demand Weakens

Jul. 03, 2023 12:56 PM ETVale S.A. (VALE)2 Comments
Oriental Trader
Summary

  • China's COVID reopening has not led to a strong economic rebound, and the downside risks for iron ore demand are not fully priced in by the market.
  • Declining new property development in China could lead to a massive decrease in steel and iron ore demand, potentially causing iron ore prices to fall to previous cyclical lows.
  • Oversupply could push iron ore prices to $50-60/ton, significantly decreasing Vale's net income/EBITDA to levels comparable to 2015/16 lows, potentially driving stock price to previous cycle lows.

China’s COVID re-opening has not led to the strong economic rebound that market participants were still optimistic about in Q1-2023 - by Q2-2023 this optimism gradually faded, for example:

Focus on trying to piece together the big things (both at a macro and industry level) Twenty years in Asia (mainly China).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

secorewb
Today, 1:00 PM
Don't understand why miners are up again today. When reality is understood, hard fall ahead. Or I could be wrong?
Oriental Trader
Today, 1:10 PM
@secorewb short run hard to tell. even if Chinese economy recovers, unlikely it will be steel driven
