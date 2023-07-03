Joe Scarnici

The universe of business development companies is quite vast but is highly concentrated on the provision of debt capital to either middle-market or venture-backed growth companies. Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) differs in that its portfolio has a heavy equity component with preferred and common equity forming 32% of its portfolio as of the end of its last reported fiscal 2023 fourth quarter ending on March 31. The intention is to build greater upside exposure through prospective capital gains than conventional debt-focused BDCs. It also opens up the possibility of occasional supplemental payouts and supports NAV through the crystallization of equity gains. The prize here is the income and GAIN last declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.08 per share, in line with its prior payment and for a 7.4% annualized forward yield.

Data by YCharts

The monthlies have generally been stable over the last few years albeit with growth quite contained but with the occasional supplemental helping to augment income. The BDC has paid out $0.48 in supplemental dividends over the last 12 months, for an effective incremental yield of 3.7%. There's a lot to like here with the BDC up 7% on a total return basis year-to-date. However, the recent fourth-quarter earnings saw a miss on total investment income ("TII") with net investment income seeing some pressure.

Total Investment Income Dips

The dividend yield has moved to its highest level since early 2021 on the back of common shares that have been lagging since the Fed embarked on what would become ten consecutive interest rate hikes up until their June FOMC meeting. Bears would flag that GAIN will be unable to fully ride what's set to be an elevated interest rate macroeconomic backdrop with equity forming one-third of its portfolio versus a BDC where floating-rate loans form nearly 100% of their portfolios.

Gladstone Investment Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Presentation

GAIN reported fourth-quarter earnings that saw total investment income come in at $19.86 million, a 3.17% increase over its year-ago comp but an 8% sequential decrease over the third quarter. The muted year-over-year growth in a period where fully debt-focused BDCs like Saratoga (SAR) reported TII growth of around 70% highlights both the risk and possible payoffs of GAIN's equity-heavy strategy.

Critically, TII has been relatively flat all through fiscal 2023 with the prior third quarter seeing the highest TII recorded. Adjusted net investment income ("ANII") better captures actual cash available for distribution as it strips out the capital gains-based incentive fee payable to their investment advisor every quarter. This fee was $1 million during the fourth quarter for ANII of $8.64 million, a $1.37 million sequential drop from the third quarter. GAIN did benefit from a $155,000 realized gain which was set against unrealized depreciation of $5.1 million during the fourth quarter.

Net Asset Value Under Pressure With Dividends In View

Bears would flag, and perhaps critically, that ANII per share of $0.26 meant a payout ratio of 92% versus the 3-month aggregate of their monthly dividend. Hence, whilst the dividend is secured, this is somewhat tight and already marginally above the 90% level that BDCs are required to pay to their shareholders. The BDC's total investment portfolio was $753.54 million at fair value with secured first-lien debt at 58.1% of this portfolio.

Gladstone Investment Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Form 10-Q

Fundamentally, the equity-only component of GAIN's portfolio is interest rate neutral and is set against a broadly floating rate cost base which forms a headwind to investment income and reduces the overall scope of NAV gains in lieu of realized gains on their preferred and common securities. NAV per share at $13.09 was a sequential $0.34 decline over the third quarter. However, the long-term trendline for NAV as per tangible book value has been quite positive.

Data by YCharts

NAV has generally trended upward from 2019 but has stalled since 2022 as the Fed embarked on raising interest rates to the highest level in over a decade at 5% to 5.25%. NAV and its protection from one of the most important factors for BDCs and GAIN have done a decent job of this against a rapidly rising interest rate environment. The BDC's portfolio which includes Funko Acquisition Holdings, a subsidiary of Funko (FNKO), has proved to be resilient and now holds latent upside on the back of further interest rate pauses. The positive duration impact of rising rates has seen preferred equity generally underperform, but these have more broadly been staging a recovery since the June pause. Further rate pauses would see this ongoing process strengthen and support what could be further total return gains this year. Overall, I'm rating GAIN as a hold on the back of the payout ratio and current lagging NAV.