Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gladstone Investment: 7.4% Dividend Yielding BDC, Monthly Payouts, Strong Equity Exposure

Jul. 03, 2023 1:02 PM ETGladstone Investment (GAIN)
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.94K Followers

Summary

  • Gladstone Investment is heavily weighted towards equity, with preferred and common equity forming 32% of its portfolio as of its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter.
  • The current regular monthly payout forms a 7.4% annualized forward yield.
  • The BDC has paid out $0.48 in supplemental dividends over the last 12 months for an effective incremental yield of 3.7%.
  • NAV per share at $13.09 was a sequential $0.34 decline over the third quarter.

Funko Hollywood VIP Preview Event

Joe Scarnici

The universe of business development companies is quite vast but is highly concentrated on the provision of debt capital to either middle-market or venture-backed growth companies. Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) differs in that its portfolio has a heavy

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.94K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SAR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.