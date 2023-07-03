Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Healthcare Stocks: Fundamentals Versus Inflation And Regulation

Jul. 03, 2023 1:02 PM ETXLV
Harry Mamaysky profile picture
Harry Mamaysky
256 Followers

Summary

  • Healthcare stocks have performed in line with the S&P 500 over the last decade, but have underperformed in the past year.
  • This underperformance has been caused by inflation pressures and increased regulatory burdens.
  • Despite these short-term negatives, the healthcare sector's long-term prospects are positive due to technological innovation and demographic trends.
  • While the timing is uncertain, the long-term positive trends are likely to outweigh the shorter-term negatives.

Pharmaceutical industry and drug manufacturing

Extreme Media

Healthcare stocks have performed largely in line with the S&P 500 index over the last ten years. The next figure shows the performance of the Healthcare SPDR exchange traded fund (XLV), and the S&P 500 index

This article was written by

Harry Mamaysky profile picture
Harry Mamaysky
256 Followers
Harry Mamaysky is a professor at Columbia Business School and is the CIO of QuantStreet Capital. QuantStreet implements quantitative asset allocation solutions for its clients. All articles I publish are for educational purposes only and do not contain legal, tax, or investing advice. I recommend consulting with the  appropriate professional before making legal, tax, or investing decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XLV, QQQ, VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.