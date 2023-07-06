Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Affirm: A Brilliant Business Model Atop A Giant Net Liquidity Position

Louis Stevens
Summary

  • Today, we will briefly review the Affirm Holdings, Inc. thesis.
  • I use the world briefly because I find the thesis as simple and as compelling as ever, and there's just not much that needs to be said.
  • I have already delineated the thesis for Affirm in painstaking detail in past work, and that thesis remains as intact today as ever.
  • We just have a few impediments presently that are hamstringing the business' true potential. We will consider those impediments together today.
  • With a substantial liquidity position of ~$2.9B, alongside ~$1B in 0% coupon convertible debt (due Nov. of 2026), we're exceptionally well capitalized and well positioned to materially accelerate growth as the Fed ceases its fairly aggressive financial suppression activities, as communicated through the incredibly inverted

Louis Stevens
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AFRM, TSLA, PLTR, TTD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Louis Stevens
Today, 8:38 AM
Additional commentary that may interest you:

Breakdown of AFRM's balance sheet (distilled into the most salient components): $2.44B cash, equivalents, and restricted cash.

Converts are about $1B considering the discount to par resulting from the fastest repricing of credit in American history.

Funding debt = $3.288

Loan assets = $3.897

Less allowances for loss = gargantuan position of ~$2.9B in total liquidity less $1B in total long term debt
Louis Stevens
Today, 8:39 AM
@Louis Stevens I also did not mention, though it's worth noting, that RLTC as a % of GMV increased, suggesting that price increases on Affirm's credit products have been flowing through.

Affirm also grew merchants in Q1 2023, notwithstanding the aforementioned price increases.
