Out Of The Box And Onto The Playing Field

This coming week will be dominated by the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) release of their minutes. This will take place on Wednesday, July 5 at 2:00 PM ET. It is highly anticipated that another hike of 25 basis points is in the cards. With the 10-year Treasury at a 3.84% close last Friday, I am looking for a yield of over 4.00% to be coming for the 10-year at some point this week.

This will mean a yield curve hike all up and down the curve and more losses in previously owned bonds which have lower coupons. With the highest yield now being the 6-month Bill at 5.41%, currently 157 basis points more than the 10-year, I also expect that spread to tighten, which will cause issues not just for the Treasury market but also for the other fixed-income markets. For fixed-income investors, my opinion is to stay very short or be faced with losses in the coming months ahead.

The collateral damage is found in the borrowing of money, which I expect to go even higher from where it is now. Forbes cites the Prime Rate at 8.25% presently, and I believe it will be heading higher along with mortgage rates, HELOCs, bank loans, car leases and virtually every other type of loans made to individuals. Also, any type of adjustable rate loan will be heading higher, in my opinion.

For corporations, it is also going to be painful. Any company with a bond maturity in the next twelve months is going to be faced with a higher yield if they need to refinance. This is going to impact not just revenues but also profits, as the cost basis for many corporations is going to head higher, and perhaps significantly higher, from where it is now. For some companies with a significant amount of refinancing in front of them, it could also cause a decline in their stock prices as the Fed rushes ahead with its battle with inflation by raising rates in the fashion that they are currently proceeding.

Make no mistake about this. The Fed has been, and will continue to be, the main driver of both the bond and stock markets for the balance of this year at a minimum. You have rising rates on one side and then the cost of borrowing on the flip side, and neither is a positive for any of the markets. In my view, the Fed just needs to slow it down or we will get a hard landing, if not a recession, as feared by many. Just consider credit card interest rates. CNBC now reports that the average credit card interest rate is now 20.69%, which is enough to cause many households and businesses some significant difficulties.

I am also paying significant attention to the high yield market. Bloomberg now reports that their High Yield Index is at 8.50%, and I would not be surprised to see a double-digit yield in the not-too-distant future. This is one market where a great deal of caution is advised, as the cost of borrowing may drive some of these companies out of business as they just cannot afford the current rates.

"Inflation pressures continue to run high, and the process of getting inflation back down to 2 percent has a long way to go."



- Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell

I take Mr. Powell at his word, which is why I think both higher interest rates and higher borrowing costs lie ahead. The squeeze is on, and investors of all kinds should take notice. At the moment, the Fed is not your friend. That is my honest opinion, which is why I concentrate so much on income as the offsetting strategy to the Fed’s inflation battle.

