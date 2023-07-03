Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rivian: Buying Surge On Its Q2 Deliveries Report

Jul. 03, 2023
JR Research
Summary

  • Rivian Automotive, Inc. exceeded analysts' estimates with Q2 deliveries of 12.64K vehicles, moving closer to its annual target of 50K deliveries.
  • The company's stock surged well above its critical resistance zone of $16, likely forcing short sellers to flee and cover their positions.
  • However, Rivian Automotive now trades at a premium against its auto industry peers and is no longer available at a discount. Dip buyers have also likely entered earlier.
  • Staying on the sidelines for Rivian stock is still a sensible thing to do.
Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) posted a stunning Q2 deliveries report as CEO RJ Scaringe and his team moved closer to achieving its 50K annual deliveries target.

As reported, Rivian posted deliveries of 12.64K, well above analysts' estimates of 11K. The performance

JR Research
Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis.

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS).

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

Paul Woodford
Today, 2:47 PM
Time to rip, bottom was in April. Market cap still below $20B. This has plenty of room to run. Price was in the $30s a year ago.
David G.
Today, 2:43 PM
Rivian just has to only match what it did in Q2 for Q3 and Q4 to get to 51K vehicles. So of course 50K is doable. That number will be blown away this year. It was kind of silly of them not to guide higher after this report.
Cicit123
Today, 2:46 PM
@David G. agree they should guide higher, but after 20 months of slaughtering RJ wants to over deliver every single quarter for rest of the year
ThePatientInvestor
Today, 2:20 PM
Staying on the sidelines while value is up 25%+ in the last week.. hmm
sancerrefrankie
Today, 2:09 PM
nice write up on the rivn appetizing short around 22 @JR Research
