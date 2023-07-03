Gravitational Waves And Investing - Weekly Blog # 791

champc

Living and Investing within Uncertainty

We unconsciously make bets about a collection of futures at every moment. Scientists and other seers have been doing this since the beginning of human time. The terms of our world have been evaluated, as well as how to gain, grow, preserve, and distribute wealth. I have come to a point in both my professional and personal life where I hope to find a systematic way to make investment decisions regarding money and the expenditure of time and effort in acquiring it.

This week, by mere coincidence, scientific teams in Europe, India, Australia, China, and the US released their astronomical observations on what they perceive happening in deep space. Their observations are the result of 15 years of study using both land- and satellite-based large telescopes. (This knowledge is also being shared by nations building military applications.)

The research follows the theoretical work Albert Einstein did over 100 years ago. (Historical note, Einstein was a frequent guest and lectured at Caltech, where I am a Senior Trustee.) The current work supports his theory that we are traveling through an undulating sea of intensity and are being attracted by the gravitational pull of large, dead, dark stars. At this point, we cannot predict how these intense, undulating pressures will direct our Earth.

Coming back to Earth and the subscribers of this investment blog. We should accept uncertainty as one of the undulating governors of future investment opportunities and risk. I am starting to corral a number of thoughts as part of a toolkit to develop appropriate investment policies tailored to particular situations.

3rd Quarter Risks for Money Managers

The bulk of dollars under management may have entered a period leading to the termination of trusted relationships, both contractual and/or personal. Relatively few formal or informal investment committees execute management changes during the summer, but they likely will after the third quarter when decision makers receive second quarter reports. These reports will not be happy readings in more cases than not. It is estimated that the earnings per share of the stocks in the S&P 500 index will fall by -5.7%. Combining this news with another bit of analysis, it may cause fiduciaries to question the reason they are paying fees to their existing managers.

In a second bit of analysis, if one subtracts the performance of the 28 stocks in the S&P 500 which gained during the first half, the remaining stocks lost money. For the six-month period, gains for the 28 stocks were larger than those in the first quarter. Many more had positive gains in June, as the number of winning stocks expanded significantly. However, the June 30th report may also reveal that there were losses for more than two years, as mentioned in last week’s blog.

Portfolio managers, anticipating the results of the 2nd quarter, may have plowed money into the six to ten global tech-oriented leaders of the first quarter. It is my impression that the price/earnings ratios of many of these companies expanded more than their underlying earnings growth, perhaps pushing them to overvalued levels.

My concern is that we could see a repeat of a lesson from the late 1960s, when two leading Boston-based mutual funds with the rest of the market fell. At the time, my brother’s firm was selling fund performance data for brokerage commissions. Our trading desk was in communication with both of these competitors, among others. Up to that time, both funds had similar portfolios, but following the decline, the two managers followed different defensive paths. One sold its most overvalued stocks. The other, perhaps learning from his mother who was a broker on the Shanghai exchange, sold his largest and most liquid positions.

After the decline ended, the second manager was hailed in the press as a brilliant manager. So much so that he was featured on the cover of a well-known business magazine. This propelled him to start his own fund management company, which raised a lot of money but didn’t perform particularly well and merged out. The other portfolio manager had retired earlier.

Using performance records can only lead to unfortunate choices. At the racetrack, some bettors select the horse with the most winning races or a high win vs. loss ratio. I have often found this to be a trap. The wins were over cheaper horses or those competing at less-competitive tracks. Whenever trainers enter a horse in a race which had a number of higher-quality horses with less of track record, the horse often does not live up to its win/loss ratio.

As a provider of performance analyses, we addressed this issue by creating a peer group under the rubric “Capital Appreciation”. The peer group housed funds essentially based on their win/loss ratio, not what was in their portfolio, like growth or growth and income stocks. Over time, fund marketing people and lawyers convinced us to give them the widest range of portfolio choices in their prospectus. Many ended up saying their funds sought capital appreciation and secondarily provided income. The delineation of the peer groups were too broad and was consequently dropped.

As a manager of accounts and a member of investment committees, I seek to be invested in funds that meet the intermediate (5-year) and long-term total return needs of the account, not shorter-term results. I am anxious for my responsibilities to accomplish their planned distribution to finance their purpose.

Work in Progress

There is much more that needs to be discussed. Two additional topics require more space and your time. I am working on the tension between economics and the impact of China and the rest of the world. I would appreciate any comments on what I have produced as well as on the two topics that I am developing.

