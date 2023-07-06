AndreyPopov

Introduction

I know. Everyone is going to talk about the JUUL disaster that Altria (NYSE:MO) made in 2018 for $12.8 billion; taking a 35% stake in the e-cigarette maker valued at $38 billion. To be fair, "JUUL was the most popular e-cigarette in the Unites States by the end of 2017 and had a market share of 72% by the end of 2018." So, I understand why MO decided to invest in the company. Because of its popularity, JUUL got a lot of heat for allegedly targeting middle and high school students. Then on June 23, 2022 the FDA denied authorization for JUUL to continue selling in the U.S. and issued marketing denial orders (MDOs) banning any further marketing or sale of products effective immediately. They cited JUUL for targeting its products and advertising specifically to young people. With the FDA on its back and multiple lawsuits, MO had to look for an alternative investment as any business should who is looking to continue its growth. This most recent deal makes me optimistic for the future of Altria, but only time will tell.

The NJOY Deal

On March 6, 2023, the company confirmed what investors had heard whispers about; a deal to acquire NJOY holdings for $2.75 billion in cash. After it was confirmed, I saw multiple comments and criticisms about how MO paid way too much for an unknown vape company. Although $2.75 billion is a lot to pay for any company, I didn't jump the gun and ridicule them for it. With Altria's expert management and long track record for good business acumen, I knew they had a plan. I guess you can say I was optimistic. It was then later revealed that Altria acquired NJOY using the proceeds from the deal with Philip Morris (PM). This is because of its agreement with PM assigning the exclusive U.S. commercialization rights to the IQOS tobacco heating system effective April 30, 2024. The company believes this allows them greater flexibility to allocate resources toward their Moving Beyond Smoking campaign. Altria received cash payments totaling approximately $2.7 billion in the exchange with the remaining final payment expected by July 15th of this year. Altria entered into this agreement way back in 2013. And although many investors gave management a lot of backlash for this, I think it was a smart move on their part. MO has been around a long time and has had its fair share of ups and downs along the way but I think the JUUL deal taught the management team a valuable lesson.

MO stated that they believe they could "responsibly accelerate U.S. adult smoker and competitive adult vaper adoption of NJOY Ace in ways that NJOY could not as a standalone company". It is no secret that the U.S. lawmakers and the rest of the world are trying to move away from smoking altogether and companies are looking for perceived safer alternatives, like vaping. Is vaping actually safer though? Either way, I enjoy collecting dividends from those who do use tobacco products. In 2021, just 11.5% of Americans 18 years of age and older smoked tobacco cigarettes, the lowest level since 1965. Tobacco use peaked in the mid-1960's, with more than 40% of the U.S. adult population smoking cigarettes. That number was 42% the year prior. But, vaping is on the rise in the U.S. Use steadily increased from 34.5% in 2017 to 44.4% in 2020 and is expected to continue rising.

Why Is This Time Different?

I know investors are saying "Why is the NJOY deal any different from the JUUL disaster?" Besides from me being an overly optimistic person at times, I'll tell you why I think it's going to be different. NJOY Ace is the first pod vape authorized by the FDA. This happened back in April 2022.

The agency issued marketing granted orders for the NJOY Ace device and three refill pods, allowing them to be legally sold in the U.S. The two menthol-flavored refills remain under review. NJOY was the 3rd best-selling e-cigarette brand behind JUUL and VUSE in 2022.

In July 2022, the FDA administratively stayed the marketing denial order for JUUL products marketed in the U.S. only for a federal appeals court to temporarily block the ban a day later. In March of this year, the FDA issued marketing denial orders for two menthol e-cigarette products marketed by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company under the VUSE Solo brand. Additionally, they did issue MGOs for the sale of its VUSE e-cigarette device and accompanying tobacco flavored closed e-liquid pod. In total the products issued MGOs include:

So while JUUL is still battling the FDA for approval and VUSE is awaiting a decision on two of its menthol flavored e-cigarette products, NJOY received approval on four of its new tobacco products through the Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PTMA) pathway. In total the products issued MGOs include:

It is to be noted that the FDA did issue marketing denial orders for other NJOY Ace e-cigarette products.

Because MO has some of the most well-known cigarette brands in the world and has 100% ownership of NJOY, it is well within the realm of possibility for them to completely rebrand it in my opinion. Especially, if they feel it would give them an edge on the competition in the vape world. With Altria's 303,000 retailers across 50 states, and 4 products already FDA approved, this gives them a competitive advantage over other e-cigarette companies in my opinion.

How Will California Law Affect The NJOY Acquisition?

In November of 2022, the state of California issued a new law that banned the sale of certain flavored products including: menthol & flavored cigarettes, chewing tobacco, snuff, little cigars, and e-cigarettes/vapes to anyone under the age of 21. Although these are still accessible via online retail. This could potentially throw a wrench on MO's plan to move beyond smoking. California is the most populous state in America with approximately 40 million residents. During Q1 earnings, MO's CFO stated that as a result of the flavor ban in California, shipments to the state's retailers did decline 12.8%. Furthermore, the total smokeable segment reported shipment volumes declined by 11.1% in the first quarter, as a 11.4% decline in cigarette volumes was offset partially by cigar growth. Due to the inelasticity of the business, Marlboro's net pack price increased 6.8% in the first quarter compared to last year.

Here is a look at the use of flavored vapes and tobacco use among California high school students in the last few years. The number did decrease slightly from 2020 to 2022 by approximately 5%. I believe much of this can be attributed to the pandemic.

Is The Dividend Still Safe?

Let's be honest. Most of us invest in Altria simply for the dividend, and even though we may complain about management's decisions, we all just want to know: Is the dividend safe? During Q1 earnings, management reaffirmed its guidance to deliver 2023 full-year adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $4.98 to $5.13. The company currently pays out a total of $3.76. They recently announced a new progressive dividend goal that targets mid-single-dividend growth annually through 2028. Having raised the dividend $0.04 each of the last few raises, many are likely expecting another $0.04 increase in the next couple of months. If so, this would equate to a payout ratio of approximately 78% using the $5.05 consensus. With that in mind, I also wonder if management would surprise investors and conduct a $0.06 increase to $1.00. If so, using the consensus, this would put the payout ratio right under the target of 80% at 79%. Management could also lean more conservative due to the current macro environment and elect for a lower increase. Although, I foresee this not sitting well with shareholders if this happens.

But to answer the investor's question, yes, I believe the dividend is safe going forward. Since 2010, their objective has been a dividend payout ratio of approximately 80% of adjusted diluted EPS. This objective allows them to still safely cover the dividend. Management also stated that as of March 31st, they had $1 billion remaining under the current share repurchase program, which they expect to complete by the end of this year.

Valuation

MO stock currently has a P/E ratio of 9.2 and a 5 YR average of 11. In comparison to the consumer staples sector the stock is trading at a very low valuation and slightly below its 5 year average. That combined with a 5 YR average dividend yield over 7% and targeted 80% payout ratio, Altria potentially deserves a spot in every dividend investor's portfolio. Even if the Fed conducts another .25 bps rate hike as predicted this month, the current dividend yield sits well above the targeted Fed fund rate of approximately 5.25%.

Risks

No company is without risk, especially tobacco companies. Their risks always seem to include the FDA and other legal issues. With the government constantly making a conscious effort to ban smoking altogether and with the long-term smoking rates on the decline, investors should be cautious before going all in on Altria. Even though the business is inelastic, MO can only raise the prices of its products so much to offset declining smoker rates. Cumulative effects of inflation will most likely continue to impact tobacco consumers' discretionary income and tobacco industry volumes. Current shareholders should wait patiently to see how the NJOY deal pans out and possibly wait for a pullback before adding any additional shares. With the threat of a recession all but imminent, MO could potentially see some share price weakness. On a positive note, investors could see a rise in smoking as the propensity to become a smoker increases significantly among unemployed individuals. This could be a catalyst for Altria's portfolio of products.

Investor Takeaway

In the beginning of July a year ago, Altria was trading less than $42 a share. With the upcoming recession on the horizon the stock could see further price drops. In my opinion, investors looking to start a position should practice patience while existing shareholders add on occasional dips or signs of weakness in the share price. Many, including myself, are waiting to see what happens with the NJOY acquisition and how the relatively new law issued by California will affect the company's sales going forward. Altria has been paying a dividend for 53 years and I believe the dividend is safe going forward with its current payout ratio. Even with the NJOY acquisition, management is still continuing with its share repurchase plan. With the stock trading closer to its 52-week high of $48.99 rather than its low, and the uncertainty of the NJOY acquisition and the FDA, I rate MO stock a tentative buy.