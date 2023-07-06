Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Altria: I Think It's Different This Time

Jul. 06, 2023 7:00 AM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO)PM3 Comments
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
298 Followers

Summary

  • Altria has acquired NJOY Holdings for $2.75 billion, using the proceeds from its agreement with subsidiary Philip Morris. The deal is part of Altria's strategy to move beyond smoking.
  • NJOY Ace, the first pod vape authorized by the FDA, has been approved for four new tobacco products, giving Altria a potential competitive advantage in the e-cigarette market.
  • Despite concerns over the NJOY deal and declining smoking rates, Altria's dividend is believed to be safe.
  • Despite challenges from California, Altria's management has reaffirmed its guidance for 2023 and plans to continue with the remainder of its $1 billion share repurchase program, with completion by the end of the year.
  • I rate Altria a tentative buy. With talks of an upcoming recession investors could see further price drops and should add or start a position on any dips or weakness in the share price.

Woman Holding Vape And Tobacco Cigarettes

AndreyPopov

Introduction

I know. Everyone is going to talk about the JUUL disaster that Altria (NYSE:MO) made in 2018 for $12.8 billion; taking a 35% stake in the e-cigarette maker valued at $38 billion. To be fair, "JUUL was the most popular e-cigarette

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
298 Followers
I am not a certified financial advisor. I enjoy dividend investing in quality Blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and not only teach about investing, but give a new perspective to help others reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

A
Always Bullish
Today, 7:20 AM
Premium
Comments (2.33K)
Long MO PM and BTI. Great
Holdings for dividend seeking long term investors who want to live off their dividends
O
Optician52
Today, 7:17 AM
Comments (233)
Net buyer here with a full position already !
D
DividendKingVIII
Today, 7:11 AM
Comments (246)
I "njoy"d the article and agree with most of it. The only thing I find unusual is the "tentative buy" rating. That sounds like sticking your toe in the water. Either buy or do not buy. Especially when your article really sounds like it is more favourable to buy than anything else.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.