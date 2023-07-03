Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

My Income Portfolio: Risk, Volatility And Mountain Trails

Jul. 03, 2023 3:03 PM ETBST, CCD, CGO, EOS, ETO, EVT, GOF, HTD, JEPI, PCN, PDI, PDT, PTY, QYLD, RQI, RVT, RYLD, SPE, USOI, UTF, UTG, XFLT, XYLD1 Comment
Guido Persichino profile picture
Guido Persichino
3.2K Followers

Summary

  • The Beta coefficient measures the behavior of a security relative to the market: a Beta greater than one indicates the investment is more volatile than the market, and vice versa.
  • Standard Deviation, on the other hand, measures the range of an investment’s performance. The higher its value, the greater the investment’s volatility.
  • Beta coefficient and Standard Deviation are both considered factors that attest to the riskiness of a security.
  • Personally, I have always thought of risk as something that involves the possibility of loss or serious harm, while volatility has never scared me.

Sentiero dell"uomo anziano che escursioni in alta montagna

piola666/E+ via Getty Images

Chaltron’s Coup

In Florence, there is an amateur soccer tournament called Chaltron’s Coup (“Waffler’s Cup”), which is played every year between spring and summer, with the traditional whistle blowing on April 1. Now in its fifty-eighth edition, it is a goliardic-like

This article was written by

Guido Persichino profile picture
Guido Persichino
3.2K Followers
I graduated in Languages in 1988, and then worked for 25 years as an editor at various publishing houses. In 2005, fate turned my attention to the world of finance, and when I lost my job in 2013, I decided to dedicate myself to it. In particular, I focused on building an income portfolio based on ETFs and CEFs. Although I have never worked as a Financial Advisor, I believe that sharing my experiences with managing my own income portfolio can provide others with helpful insights for their own portfolios.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BST,CCD,CGO,EOS,ETO,EVT,GOF,HTD,PCN,PDI,PDT,PTY,RQI,SPE,UTF,UTG,JEPI,JEPQ,QYLD,RYLD,XYLD,ARCC,CCAP,RVT,USOI,XFLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Veritas1010 profile picture
Veritas1010
Today, 3:55 PM
Premium
Comments (10.38K)
We can only strive for our winning decisions to outweigh our poor choices in most of life’s critical endeavors.

It is good to see several of my ‘chosen’ listed here with decent numbers. Between inherent risk and the taxman one must believe in one’s own self with conviction, but not in egotistical blindness. Humility, health, and some provident good fortune are also indispensable companions on this trail too.

Always glad to read your reflections.

Ciao Guido!

Veritas1010

disc.: concurrently owning: $UTG, $ARCC, $JEPI, $PDI, $RYLD, $QYLD, $XYLD, $XFLT, much in this order.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.