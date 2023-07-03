Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Invinity Energy Systems plc (IESVF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 03, 2023 2:30 PM ETInvinity Energy Systems plc (IESVF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.38K Followers

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCQX:IESVF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript July 3, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Larry Zulch - Chief Executive Officer

Jonathan Marren - Chief Development Officer and Interim CFO

Matt Harper - Chief Commercial Officer

Joe Worthington - Director of Communications

Conference Call Participants

Operator

[Starts Abruptly] PLC Investor Presentation. Throughout this recorded presentation, investors will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] The company may not be in a position to answer every question it received in the meeting itself. However, the company will review all questions submitted today and publish responses where it's appropriate to do so. Before we begin, I'd like to submit the following poll.

And I'd now like to hand you over to Larry Zulch, CEO. Good afternoon, sir.

Larry Zulch

Hello, everyone, and thank you for attending today. We're excited to tell you about what our --what's been going on and where we're headed. So we'll start with just who we are. I think most of you know, but we are a listed company based in multiple locations. I'm in San Francisco. Matt Harper is joining us, our Chief Commercial Officer, he is in Vancouver, British Columbia. Jonathan Marren, right outside London, and we have facilities in Bathgate outside Edinburgh. We were formed by the merger of Avalon Battery, a company based in Vancouver, and redT Energy Systems based in the UK in 2020. And since then, that gave us what we needed, the critical mass and with the support of investors to become the leader in vanadium flow batteries. I just arrived back over the weekend from the International Flow Battery Forum where everyone who's in flow batteries comes together. And it was very, very clear that we have taken a leadership role in vanadium flow batteries and then it gives us a lot of opportunity with the greatest number of flow batteries ever, a means of deploying batteries by building specific ones in a

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.