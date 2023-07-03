mikkelwilliam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) has seen the multiple that investors are willing to pay for the stock move significantly higher in the past 2 months.

This has coincided with investors' risk-seeking appetite for AI beneficiaries. However, I argue that Snap is unlikely to benefit from generative AI, at least in the near term.

In fact, I argue that AI inference, which is what Snap will most likely perform, is costly and unlikely to reignite users' interest to come back to its platform.

In sum, I remain bearish on this stock.

Snapping Back

I'm fully cognizant that in the past couple of months, since my bearish call, Snap's share price has soared.

Why?

I argue that investors have unleashed their animal spirits on the expectations that generative AI will generate massive demand for many tech companies.

My contention is that while AI will see significant demand in certain pockets, right now, investors are indiscriminate, and being led by expectations that someway, somehow, Snap will also benefit. I don't believe that's the case. And here I explain why.

Why Snap Will Not Be an AI-Beneficiary

I argue that the core issues with Snap will not be solved by the use of generative AI. Snap has two crucial problems, its lackluster user growth rates, plus an inability to become profitable. I'll take these in turn.

Above, we can see that Snap's North American users are growing significantly slower than its user base outside of the US, particularly its Rest of the World user base.

And on top of that, consider this.

A North American user is worth 6x more than Snap's Rest of the World users. Meaning that Snap's Rest of the World user base needs to continue growing 6x faster than its North American user base. Note, this aspect also requires Snap's North American user base to not churn out.

This brings me to my core argument, which I distill into two points.

Firstly, even if Snap embraces AI, will Snap be able to embrace AI without having to spend any further capital? Is it truly the case that AI can be simply embraced for free?

Or will Snap need to redesign and restructure its tech infrastructure to benefit from AI?

Secondly, will the use of AI incentivize users to return to using Snap? Or does Snap end up going the way of Hula Hoops? I can't imagine a scenario where better AI filters and AI discovery will see Snap return to the widespread cultural acclaim it once had.

Profits Remain an AI Filter

Here's my conflict, generative AI technology is not cheap. Even if we presume that Snap will not need to train its own AI models, running AI inference is unduly costly.

What's more, Snap's gross margins already left a lot to be desired in the best-case scenario. For Q2 2023, can we presume that Snap's gross margins come in around the mid-50s%?

That would be yet another negative y/y comparison and that's assuming that its computing infrastructure costs have not significantly increased in the past year.

If on the other hand, we believed that Google Cloud (GOOGL)(GOOG) and AWS (AMZN) raised their prices in the past year, given that there's the underlying assumption that Snap will not report positive revenue growth rates in Q2 2023, this would see its gross margins compress even further.

This means that lower down its income statement, even if Snap works to cut back on all unnecessary investments (including derivative AI investments), this would still leave Snap unprofitable.

In the past 2 months, Snap's multiple has gone from less than 3x forward sales to more than 4x forward sales. Therefore, I ask readers, what changed?

Are there any reasons to presume that Snap will suddenly become more profitable? After everything we've discussed, I don't believe that's the case.

So, what we are left with is simply investors bidding up Snap's stock on expectations that Snap will be well-positioned to benefit from AI demand, but fundamentally, this is not something I agree with.

The Bottom Line

Snap has witnessed a surge in investor interest, driving up its stock price in recent months.

However, I hold a bearish outlook on the company, challenging the notion that Snap will benefit significantly from generative AI in the near future.

I argue that while AI inference may be Snap's likely focus, it is both costly and unlikely to reignite user engagement on its platform.

With lackluster user growth and ongoing profitability challenges, I question whether embracing AI will solve Snap's core issues.

Additionally, the expense of AI technology and the need for potential infrastructure changes raise concerns about Snap's ability to leverage AI without incurring further costs.

Ultimately, I remain skeptical that improved AI filters and discovery will restore Snap's previous widespread popularity and cultural acclaim. Considering Snap's financials and profitability hurdles, I question the rationale behind the recent surge in its stock multiple. In essence, avoid chasing this stock.