Snap: Snapping Back On AI Promise
Summary
- Snap's stock has experienced a significant increase in its valuation as investors show a strong appetite for AI-related companies.
- Snap is unlikely to benefit from generative AI in the near future and I highlight the costly nature of AI.
- Snap's core issues, such as lackluster user growth and profitability challenges, are not expected to be resolved by embracing AI technology.
- Don't FOMO for Snap.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) has seen the multiple that investors are willing to pay for the stock move significantly higher in the past 2 months.
This has coincided with investors' risk-seeking appetite for AI beneficiaries. However, I argue that Snap is unlikely to benefit from generative AI, at least in the near term.
In fact, I argue that AI inference, which is what Snap will most likely perform, is costly and unlikely to reignite users' interest to come back to its platform.
In sum, I remain bearish on this stock.
Snapping Back
I'm fully cognizant that in the past couple of months, since my bearish call, Snap's share price has soared.
Why?
I argue that investors have unleashed their animal spirits on the expectations that generative AI will generate massive demand for many tech companies.
My contention is that while AI will see significant demand in certain pockets, right now, investors are indiscriminate, and being led by expectations that someway, somehow, Snap will also benefit. I don't believe that's the case. And here I explain why.
Why Snap Will Not Be an AI-Beneficiary
I argue that the core issues with Snap will not be solved by the use of generative AI. Snap has two crucial problems, its lackluster user growth rates, plus an inability to become profitable. I'll take these in turn.
Above, we can see that Snap's North American users are growing significantly slower than its user base outside of the US, particularly its Rest of the World user base.
And on top of that, consider this.
A North American user is worth 6x more than Snap's Rest of the World users. Meaning that Snap's Rest of the World user base needs to continue growing 6x faster than its North American user base. Note, this aspect also requires Snap's North American user base to not churn out.
This brings me to my core argument, which I distill into two points.
Firstly, even if Snap embraces AI, will Snap be able to embrace AI without having to spend any further capital? Is it truly the case that AI can be simply embraced for free?
Or will Snap need to redesign and restructure its tech infrastructure to benefit from AI?
Secondly, will the use of AI incentivize users to return to using Snap? Or does Snap end up going the way of Hula Hoops? I can't imagine a scenario where better AI filters and AI discovery will see Snap return to the widespread cultural acclaim it once had.
Profits Remain an AI Filter
Here's my conflict, generative AI technology is not cheap. Even if we presume that Snap will not need to train its own AI models, running AI inference is unduly costly.
What's more, Snap's gross margins already left a lot to be desired in the best-case scenario. For Q2 2023, can we presume that Snap's gross margins come in around the mid-50s%?
That would be yet another negative y/y comparison and that's assuming that its computing infrastructure costs have not significantly increased in the past year.
If on the other hand, we believed that Google Cloud (GOOGL)(GOOG) and AWS (AMZN) raised their prices in the past year, given that there's the underlying assumption that Snap will not report positive revenue growth rates in Q2 2023, this would see its gross margins compress even further.
This means that lower down its income statement, even if Snap works to cut back on all unnecessary investments (including derivative AI investments), this would still leave Snap unprofitable.
In the past 2 months, Snap's multiple has gone from less than 3x forward sales to more than 4x forward sales. Therefore, I ask readers, what changed?
Are there any reasons to presume that Snap will suddenly become more profitable? After everything we've discussed, I don't believe that's the case.
So, what we are left with is simply investors bidding up Snap's stock on expectations that Snap will be well-positioned to benefit from AI demand, but fundamentally, this is not something I agree with.
The Bottom Line
Snap has witnessed a surge in investor interest, driving up its stock price in recent months.
However, I hold a bearish outlook on the company, challenging the notion that Snap will benefit significantly from generative AI in the near future.
I argue that while AI inference may be Snap's likely focus, it is both costly and unlikely to reignite user engagement on its platform.
With lackluster user growth and ongoing profitability challenges, I question whether embracing AI will solve Snap's core issues.
Additionally, the expense of AI technology and the need for potential infrastructure changes raise concerns about Snap's ability to leverage AI without incurring further costs.
Ultimately, I remain skeptical that improved AI filters and discovery will restore Snap's previous widespread popularity and cultural acclaim. Considering Snap's financials and profitability hurdles, I question the rationale behind the recent surge in its stock multiple. In essence, avoid chasing this stock.
Strong Investment Potential
My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.
I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.
Investing Made EASY
As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.
- Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
- Check out members' reviews.
- High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
- The place where value is everything.
This article was written by
DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. No gimmicks. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.
We are all working together to compound returns.
WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (2)