Major Asset Classes: June 2023 Performance Review

Jul. 03, 2023 3:34 PM ETVTI, VNQ, VEA, GSG, WIP, EMLC, IHY, VNQI, JNK, PICB, BWX, SHV, BND, TIP, SPY, USO, GLD, UUP
Summary

  • Global markets rebounded in June after widespread losses in May, based on a set of proxy ETFs.
  • US stocks topped the winner’s list in June. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) rose 6.7%, marking a fourth consecutive monthly advance.
  • The Global Market Index (GMI) rebounded last month with a sizzling 4.8% gain. After June’s rally, GMI is up a red-hot 11.6% for the year.
  • GMI is up nearly 13% over the past 12 months, well behind VTI’s nearly 18% increase but far ahead of the bond market’s fractional loss, based on BND.

Digital global business network connection and people walking in the city with technology design

FeelPic

Global markets rebounded in June after widespread losses in May, based on a set of proxy ETFs. The downside outlier to last month’s rally for the major asset classes: US bonds, which continued to lose ground.

US stocks

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

