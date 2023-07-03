Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Eastman Chemical Benefits From Reversal In Gas And NGL Costs

Jul. 03, 2023 4:38 PM ETEastman Chemical Company (EMN)BASFY, CE, CTVA, DOW, HUN, MMM, TSE, XOM1 Comment
Laura Starks profile picture
Laura Starks
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Eastman Chemical is a $10.0 billion market cap specialty chemicals company offering a 3.8% dividend. With now-lower feedstock and energy costs, its results are expected to improve.
  • The company has been able to hold the line on product prices despite customer destocking. To improve efficiency it is implementing a $200 million cost reduction program.
  • Eastman’s second-largest number of plants are in high-cost Europe (nine). However, it is geographically diversified with 16 US plants and several in Asia and Latin America.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Econ-Based Energy Investing. Learn More »

Electric Car

3alexd

Eastman Chemical Corporation (NYSE:EMN) is a specialty chemicals company that operates in four segments: Advanced Materials, Additives and Functional Products, Chemical Intermediates, and Fibers. It is headquartered in Tennessee but has plants in twelve countries and competes with a large number of other

I hope you enjoyed this piece. I run a Marketplace service, Econ-Based Energy Investing, featuring my best ideas from the energy space, a group of over 400 public companies. Each month I offer:

 *3 different portfolios for your consideration, summarized in 3 articles, with portfolio tables available 24/7 to subscribers

 *3 additional in-depth articles = 6 EBEI-only articles; 

*3 public SA articles, for a total of 9 energy-related articles monthly;

 *EBEI-only chat room;

 *my experience from decades in the industry. 

Econ-Based Energy Investing is designed to help investors deal with energy sector volatility. Interested? Start here with an initial discount.

This article was written by

Laura Starks profile picture
Laura Starks
3.52K Followers
Long ideas for energy investors

Do you want to understand and invest in volatile energy markets? We bring fundamentals-based insights to oil, gas, utilities, renewables, and gasoline companies for real-world investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CE, XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

G
Gordon2022
Today, 5:22 PM
Premium
Comments (450)
"Finally, the competitive risk from other chemicals companies in the US and abroad is ferocious."

That's a great description
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.