Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hywin Seeks New Wealth Outside Sagging Property Market

Jul. 03, 2023 5:26 PM ETHywin Holdings Ltd. (HYW)
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.64K Followers

Summary

  • In the first half of its fiscal year through last December, Hywin’s revenue rose 17.6% year-on-year to 1.04 billion yuan ($143 million). Its net income rose by a far smaller 0.3% to 70.6 million yuan.
  • Reflecting its efforts to diversify beyond wealth management, Hywin’s asset management business more than doubled in size from a year earlier to 7.01 billion yuan in assets over the six-month period.
  • The company also started generating revenue from its nascent business providing wealthy clients with health management services.
  • Hywin may need to show continued positive results from its transformation to truly convince investors of its value. But that could become increasingly difficult if China’s economy doesn’t start to improve soon.

Successful business - Real estate agent sharing perspectives to client

Koh Sze Kiat

Ahead of Hywin Holdings' (NASDAQ:HYW) U.S. IPO in early 2021, the Chinese wealth management company sought to whet investor appetite with its ties to Evergrande Group (OTC:EGRNF), one of China's leading property developers. China's

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.64K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.