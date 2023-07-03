Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Weekly Market Pulse: Growth Stocks Win The First Half

Jul. 03, 2023 6:39 PM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, TLT, TLH, PLW, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS, UUP, RINF, UDN, USDU, SPTI, CLTL, OPER, USTB, FLGV, BILS, BBSA, TUA, HYG, PHB, JNK, HYS, IHY, THY, HYLD, SPHY, SJNK, GHYG, HYXU, ANGL, HYLS, PGHY, SHYG, HYGH, BSJN, WFHY, FALN, HYXF, BSJO, HYLB, GHYB, HYDB, USHY, SHYL, HYUP, HYDW, BSJP, FDHY, HYGV, BSJQ, PHYL, FLHY, IBHD, IBHE, IBHC, BSJR, NUHY, PTBD, ESHY, BSJS, HYBB, DFHY1 Comment
Joseph Calhoun profile picture
Joseph Calhoun
2.17K Followers

Summary

  • Growth stocks were the big winners as the market for most of the first half was trying to price in rate cuts before the end of the year.
  • Lower rates are seen as positive for high-multiple growth stocks and with a dash of artificial intelligence thrown in, tech stocks crushed the competition.
  • When we compare the overall large-cap indexes to the rest of the market, it is obvious that the gains were very concentrated in large-cap growth.
  • Small-cap stocks have been the other big laggards in the first half, but they made up a lot of ground last week.
  • Value stocks outperformed last week very slightly, but growth is still leading over the YTD and 1-year time frames.

Business 3d tablet virtual growth arrow financial graph on digital technology strategy background with finance data marketing chart analysis report or success investment diagram economy screen profit.

Lemon_tm

The first half of the year is over, and despite a few bank failures and three more rate hikes by the Fed, stocks and bonds both managed to produce gains in the first six months of 2023. Growth stocks were the

This article was written by

Joseph Calhoun profile picture
Joseph Calhoun
2.17K Followers
Joe has worked in the financial services industry since 1992 in various capacities, including Operations Manager, Compliance Manager, Registered Representative and Portfolio Manager. From 1997 to 2006, when he founded Alhambra Investment Management, Mr. Calhoun was a Director of Investments at Oppenheimer & Co. Mr. Calhoun holds the Series 63 (Uniform Securities Agent State Law) and 65 (Uniform Investment Advisor Law) securities licenses. He has previously taken and passed the Series 7 (General Securities Representative) and Series 9/10 (General Securities Sales Supervisor) securities exams. Joe proudly served in the U.S. Navy’s nuclear submarine service for 8 years (1983-1990) and was awarded several commendations including the Navy Achievement Medal in 1987. He studied engineering at the University of South Carolina and is a graduate of the U.S. Navy’s Nuclear Propulsion School. He founded Alhambra Investment Management as a registered investment advisory to address the needs of the individual investor. His market commentaries are widely read and published at various online outlets. He has appeared on Larry Kudlow’s program on CNBC and various radio programs. He is also an editor of the website RealClearMarkets.com.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

GameBuzz profile picture
GameBuzz
Today, 6:46 PM
Premium
Comments (4.32K)
Just FYI, market participants gave up the idea of rate cuts this year a while ago (now at 0% expectations). Tech outperformed in spite of rising rates.

But thanks for all your hard work and effort (hope you are paid by the word as most writers are and should be). May you and yours have a safe and enjoyable holiday! (Don’t eat those sparklers…) ;0)
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.