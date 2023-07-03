Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Going Their Separate Ways

Summary

  • Japanese yen and Chinese yuan have seen some depreciation, given their more accommodating policies.
  • The euro has been settling into a trading range against the U.S. dollar, thanks to the mixed picture on inflation and the pace of rate increases.
  • The major central banks of the world are facing very different inflation challenges, and their interest rate policies reflect the divergence.

Success yellow arrow on black arrows background. Standing out from the crowd. Lucky business achievements and leadership concept

JuSun

By Blu Putnam

The United States has seen its headline inflation rate peak at 9% and decline to 4%, although its core inflation rate has been stickier and slower to recede. The Federal Reserve was also the first major central bank to raise rates to combat inflation, and it did so aggressively. Short-term rates went from near zero to 5% in record time. The progress on inflation in the U.S. suggests the Federal Reserve is at or very close to its peak interest rate.

Eurozone inflation peaked later and higher than in the U.S., in part due to the energy and electricity price surge associated with the Russian invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. Core inflation in Europe is also higher than in the U.S. The European Central Bank was behind the Federal Reserve in starting to raise rates and faces a more difficult inflation challenge. Policymakers in Europe have guided that rates need to go higher.

Interest Rate Policy

After several decades of no inflation and the persistence of a deflationary psychology, the Bank of Japan has welcomed the moderate inflation that has occurred over the last two years. Thus, the Bank of Japan has maintained its zero-rate policy as it assesses the future path of inflation and whether long-term inflation expectations are starting to rise.

China is in a very different position. Inflation is declining, as the country has been slower to rebound from its zero-COVID policy than many had hoped or expected. Consequently, the People’s Bank of China has lowered rates.

Inflation

Facing different challenges, central banks are going their separate ways, which can make for more volatile exchange rate markets. More recently, the Japanese yen and Chinese yuan have seen some depreciation, given their more accommodating policies. Meanwhile, the euro has been settling into a trading range against the U.S. dollar, thanks to the mixed picture on inflation and the pace of rate increases.

Original Post

This article was written by

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group is where the world comes to manage risk. Comprised of four exchanges - CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX - we offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, helping businesses everywhere mitigate the myriad of risks they face in today's uncertain global economy. CME Group offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes also, offers exciting career opportunities in a variety of disciplines. We value being a good corporate citizen and take an active role in the communities where we work and live.Our Investor Relations page contains comprehensive investor relations information for CME Group shareholders. Take a closer look at CME Group's sponsorships with Saracens, the Blackhawks and others.

