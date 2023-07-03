Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
International Value Investing Makes A Comeback

Franklin Templeton Investments
Summary

  • The international companies that finance, build and power the traditional global economy are overtaking the US firms that had dominated market performance.
  • Historically, we have seen value stocks outperform growth stocks as interest rates climb, and they tend to be better positioned than growth companies to pass higher prices along to customers.
  • Emerging markets are expected to contribute to 60% of global gross domestic product growth, according to data from the International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook as of April 2023.

By Katrina Dudley, Investment Strategist, Portfolio Manager; Mandana Hormozi, Portfolio Manager, Research Analyst; Tim Rankin, ESG Ambassador for Franklin Mutual Series, Portfolio Manager & Research Analyst; Todd Ostrow, Portfolio Manager, Research Analyst

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management solutions managed by its Franklin, Templeton, Mutual Series, Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management and K2 investment teams. The San Mateo, CA-based company has more than 65 years of investment experience and over $908 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2014. For more information, please call 1-800/DIAL BEN® or visit franklinresources.com.

