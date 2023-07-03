Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Yatsen Holding: Poised For Next Leg Of Growth, Initiate At Buy

Jul. 03, 2023 9:21 PM ETYatsen Holding Limited (YSG)
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA profile picture
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
180 Followers

Summary

  • Yatsen Holding has seen a turnaround in its fortunes with the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, driven by robust skin care sales and improvement in colour cosmetics.
  • Gross margins were at record high driven by higher margin products and pricing policies.
  • PD's turnaround could soon be nearby post store optimisation and focus on new and improving existing product lines.
  • At current valuation, YSG appears cheap. Initiate at Buy.

Portrait of Asian woman trying on lipstick

JohnnyGreig/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) is the largest local cosmetic player in China with ~8% market share in cosmetic sales and 4th largest overall behind global giants L’Oréal, LVMH and Estee Lauder. It has been at the brunt

This article was written by

Bhagyesh Shah, CFA profile picture
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
180 Followers
Investment analyst having worked at a Global Wall street Bank. Covers consumer, healthcare and retail stocks. Also completed my masters in Finance and a CFA Charterholder

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.