Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rising Tide Lifts S&P 500 To Close First Half Of 2023

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.55K Followers

Summary

  • After receding last week, the tide rolled in favor of the S&P 500. The index rose to 4450.38, up 2.4% from the previous week's close.
  • The rising tide that lifted stock prices during the final week of the second quarter of 2023 emanated from the banking sector.
  • Unless something changes between now and next week, our initial working assumption is that investors are fully focusing their forward-looking attention upon the current quarter of 2023-Q3.

Stock market data with uptrend vector

sitox

After receding last week, the tide rolled in favor of the S&P 500 (SPX). The index rose to 4450.38, up 2.4% from the previous week's close.

Since the end of 2022, the index has increased 15.9%. The index would have

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.55K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.