Livent: A Raised Guidance And M&A Opportunity Make A Buy Case

Jul. 03, 2023 9:43 PM ETLivent Corporation (LTHM)
MJ Investing
Summary

  • Livent Corporation and Allkem Limited are merging to create a leading lithium producer, with the deal expected to close by the end of 2023.
  • Despite risks such as suppressed lithium prices, the financial health of both companies appears strong, with Livent's cash position at $194 million and Allkem's at $242 million.
  • The current price looks like a great entry point based on historical metrics for the company, and the merger will create a big opportunity to benefit from.

Lithium mine of silver peak

simonkr

Investment Summary

One of the biggest news stories this year in the materials industry has to be the announcement that Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) and Allkem Limited (OTCPK:OROCF) are merging. This will create a leading lithium producer

This article was written by

MJ Investing
I take a look at a variety of companies across several sectors. I like to dive deep and see what really makes a company a good investment compared competitors. Creating a long-term portfolio and managing it is always the goal.

