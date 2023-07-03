Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bandwidth: Leading CPaaS Provider Poised For Growth In The Cloud Communication Market

Jul. 03, 2023 9:47 PM ETBandwidth Inc. (BAND)AZ, AZ:CA, LUMN, MSFT, RNG, T, T.PA, T.PC, TBB, TBC, TWLO, ZM
Summary

  • Bandwidth Inc. is a leading CPaaS provider, has seen increased demand for its services due to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on remote work and collaboration tools.
  • BAND is also focusing on AI-driven customer experience interactions and has launched a product called Maestro to capitalize on this growth.
  • Bandwidth's strong customer retention and the growing demand for cloud communication services position it well for future growth.
  • It is actively investing in expanding presence in Europe and other international markets to drive this growth.
  • I have an end of year price target of $20 on the stock.

Thesis

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND), a leading CPaaS provider, offers a global network that enables seamless integration of voice, messaging, and emergency services into applications. The COVID-19 pandemic has expedited the adoption of collaboration tools and remote work infrastructure, resulting

MBA Student with three years of experience in sell-side. I focus on value opportunities in the market that provide a deep margin of safety.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

