CoreCivic: A Risk Bound Investment

Jul. 03, 2023 10:11 PM ETCoreCivic, Inc. (CXW)
Summary

  • CoreCivic, Inc., which offers corrections and detention management services, has seen a significant decline in its shares over the past five years, attributed to political interference and declining margins.
  • The company's dependence on government contracts exposes it to risks such as policy changes, as seen with President Biden's executive order not renewing contracts with privately operated criminal detention facilities.
  • It has implemented measures to improve shareholder returns, including debt servicing and share repurchases. The company has reduced debt by over $1.1 billion and repurchased 9.1 million shares.
  • The termination of Title 42, a policy limiting immigration, is expected to boost demand for the company's services.
  • Despite these measures, I believe its deteriorating fundamentals and operational risks present a poor risk-reward relationship for potential investors. Current investors could hold and capitalize on current initiatives, but consider exiting if the stock continues to decline.

Man in prison hands of behind hold Steel cage jail bars. offender criminal locked in jail.

Rattankun Thongbun/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) is a government solutions company with a wide range of services. Through corrections and detention management, the company offers a wide range of options to government partners that serve

"A fade is a contrarian investment strategy that involves trading against the prevailing trend."  We look at low-cap stocks that are not covered by mainstream investment firms in search of early opportunities spanning a variety of investment philosophies. The best opportunities are found when looking where others won't. Let us know if you want us to cover any specific tickers and we'll be sure to take a look! Formerly Moonshot Equity Analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article was researched and written by January Mbuvi of Fade The Market.

