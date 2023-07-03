Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Frontera's Latest News From Guyana Confirms Buy Rating

Inversiones Apartado
Inversiones Apartado
Summary

  • Canadian oil producer Frontera Energy's shares are heavily undervalued by the market due to an overbaked perception of risk.
  • Latest drilling results from CGX Energy, a subsidiary of Frontera, in the Corentyne Block offshore Guyana confirm the presence of light oil and gas condensate.
  • Despite the costs and risks associated with developing offshore oil discoveries, Frontera Energy appears heavily undervalued after making what is potentially a transformational find.
  • The Wei-1 discovery has the potential to be a powerful catalyst for Frontera with the company offering potential upside of up to two-and-a-half times its current share price.
Guyana flag, stock market, exchange economy and Trade, oil production, container ship in export and import business and logistics.

TexBr/iStock via Getty Images

Canadian intermediate oil producer Frontera Energy (OTCPK:FECCF) (TSX:FEC:CA) is being buffeted by headwinds because its key oil operations are located in onshore Colombia. The Andean country’s first leftwing president former guerilla Gustavo Petro has promised to ban

Colombian, lawyer, risk manager, consultant, full-time investor. Long only, focused on commodities and infrastructure in Latin America.Disclosure: All articles are my opinion and they should not be construed as advice to buy or sell any securities. Investors should perform their own due diligence and if necessary consult a financial adviser before trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

