Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fixed Income Investment Outlook Q3 2023: Last Mile For Tightening

Jul. 03, 2023 10:27 PM ETTLT, TLH, PLW, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS, VLGSX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX, SCHJ, GVI, SLQD, SPSB, IGSB, VCSH, BSV, SUSB, ISTB, FLTB, LSST, HSRT, VABS, SFIG, MINC, WINC, SBND, SHAG, OVT, USTB, BKSB, FCSH, BBSA, NUSA, DRSK, GSIG, LDUR, STOT, AVSF, DFSD, IIGD, LDSF, HYG, PHB, JNK, HYS, IHY, THY, HYLD, SPHY, SJNK, GHYG, HYXU, ANGL, HYLS, PGHY, SHYG, HYGH, BSJN, WFHY, FALN, HYXF, BSJO, HYLB, GHYB, HYDB, USHY, SHYL, HYUP, HYDW, BSJP, FDHY, HYGV, BSJQ, PHYL, FLHY, IBHD, IBHE, IBHC, BSJR, NUHY, PTBD, ESHY, BSJS, HYBB, DFHY, IBHF, IHYF, BKHY, IBHG, HYD, HYMB, SHYD, FMHI, HYMU, BSJT, BBHY, PICB, BGRN, SUSC, IBND, FLCO, DHF, HYB, GHY, HYI, HIO, FSD, JHD, BNDX, BWX, GIM, IGOV, BWZ, ISHG, FLIA, PCY, EMB, EMCB, EMHY, HYEM, CEMB, VWOB, EMTL, JPMB, KHYB, ESEB, EMBD, EMHC, EFIX, AEMB, CEW, ELD, CBON, EMLC, EBND, LEMB, FEMB, KBND, FAIL, PGDDF, AYTEF, JEMTF, HEEM, LMBS
Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.58K Followers

Summary

  • Central banks are finding it hard to finish the long journey toward inflation normalization, but we believe that policy rates are likely at or near their peaks - and could be maintained at elevated levels for some time.
  • With roughly 500 basis points of rate hikes in the rearview mirror, the Federal Reserve has enjoyed significant progress in curbing U.S. inflation, which has fallen from a headline peak of over 9% last year to 4% in May.
  • The Fed has moved aggressively in a relatively short time in bringing the Fed funds rate from about zero in early 2022 to its current 5 - 5.25% range.
  • Economic resilience has supported credit conditions in recent months, which has translated into mild tightening conditions in investment grade and high-yield spaces.

Data analyzing in Forex, Commodities, Equities, Fixed Income and Emerging Markets: the charts and summary info show about "Business statistics and Analytics value" - Wealth management concept.

Maximusnd/iStock via Getty Images

Commentary

With roughly 500 basis points of rate hikes in the rearview mirror, the Federal Reserve has enjoyed significant progress in curbing U.S. inflation, which has fallen from a headline peak of over 9% last year to 4% in May. Goods

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.58K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.