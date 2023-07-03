Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

XPeng: EV Slowdown Is Taking A Toll (Rating Downgrade)

Jul. 03, 2023 11:12 PM ETXPeng Inc. (XPEV)
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
19.84K Followers

Summary

  • Chinese EV start-up XPeng has seen a significant downturn in its delivery prospects, with June deliveries down 43% Y/Y due to rising pricing pressure, increased competition and weakening demand.
  • The company's Q2'23 outlook is also weak, with expected deliveries between 21,000 and 22,000, a potential Y/Y decline of up to 39%.
  • Despite the launch of a new EV, the G6, XPeng's delivery prospects should be expected to remain weak in an increasingly competitive market.

Xpeng Motors car store with customers

Robert Way

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) has seen a rather dramatic downturn in its delivery growth rates in the Chinese electric vehicle market this year. The Chinese EV start-up delivered only 8,620 electric vehicles in the month of June, showing a decline

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
19.84K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NIO, XPEV, LI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.