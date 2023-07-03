Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fixed Income Midyear Outlook: Surfing Lessons

Summary

  • Elevated yields and negative correlations are good news for bond investors. We share strategies for making the most of today’s opportunities.
  • With the tug of war between inflation and growth likely to continue as the year progresses, policy rates - and bond yields - are likely to stay higher for longer.
  • Elevated yields are good for bond investors, since over time most of a bond’s return comes from its yield.

By Scott DiMaggio, CFA and Gershon M. Distenfeld, CFA

Surf’s up! Elevated yields and negative correlations are good news for bond investors. We share strategies for making the most of today’s opportunities.

After a tumultuous two

AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

