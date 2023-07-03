Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

V.F. Corporation.: High Leverage Poses Significant Challenges For Future Growth

Jul. 03, 2023 11:46 PM ETV.F. Corporation (VFC)
SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.58K Followers

Summary

  • V.F. Corporation's revenue declined by 2% in FY2023 due to factors like macroeconomic difficulties in developed countries.
  • The company's total debt exceeded $8.1 billion by the end of 4Q 2023, significantly higher than its cash balance and equity levels, raising concerns about its financial stability.
  • By the end of FY2023, VFC's current ratio declined to 1.45x. Similarly, their cash ratio decreased from 0.38x in FY2022 to 0.23x in FY2023.

Happy athletic couple having fun while running in spring day

Martinns/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) is one of the world's leading companies operating in apparel, footwear and accessories. VF is diversified across brands, product categories, channels of distribution, geographies and consumer demographics. The company owns a broad portfolio of

This article was written by

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.58K Followers
SM Investor focuses on medium to long-term investments, analyzing companies' financial metrics such as cash flow, growth, and valuation. As financial analysts with real market education and experience, we cover diversified portfolios including growth and value equities, and dividend stocks (including IREITs and RICs). Our approach involves using diversified value investing strategies to identify profitable companies with strong financials and low risks at bargain prices.It is important to note that SM Investor has a partnership with Ms. Sara Vaez, a financial analyst who holds a Master's degree in Financial Economics from Illinois State University, USA. This collaboration enhances our analysis by incorporating economic factors and their impact on companies' operations and financials.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.