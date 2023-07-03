Martinns/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) is one of the world's leading companies operating in apparel, footwear and accessories. VF is diversified across brands, product categories, channels of distribution, geographies and consumer demographics. The company owns a broad portfolio of brands in the outerwear, footwear, apparel, backpack, luggage and accessories categories and the largest brands are Vans, The North Face, Timberland and Dickies.

VFC's business

The main segments of V.F. Corporation include outdoor, active, and work segments. The North Face brand is the largest brand in the outdoor segment, while Vans dominates the active segment. In the work segment, Dickies is the main brand. A significant portion of V.F. Corporation's revenue, approximately 45%, comes from direct-to-consumer operations. This includes VF-operated retail stores, brand e-commerce sites, and other digital platforms. One of V.F. Corporation's key advantages is its diversified portfolio of brands and products. This allows the company to closely cater to consumer needs and enhance their visibility in the market. Geographically, around 60% of VF stores are located in the Americas (with 53% in the U.S.), 25% in Europe, and 15% in Asia-Pacific.

During the fiscal year of 2023, VFC experienced a decline in total revenue by 2%, resulting in a value of $11.6 billion. This decline can be attributed to various factors, including the challenges posed by the Russian and Ukraine war in 2022 and macroeconomic difficulties faced by developed countries such as the U.S.

In terms of brand performance during the fourth quarter of 2023, The North Face emerged as the top-performing brand with a growth rate of 12%. Conversely, Vans witnessed a decline of 14% in its performance. However, it is worth mentioning that Vans performed well in specific footwear lines such as Ultra Range and MTE. Overall, Vans, The North Face, and Timberland collectively contribute to approximately 80% of VFC's total revenue. Additionally, during the recent quarter, the international region demonstrated a growth rate of 2%, while the Americas region experienced a decline of 7% due to reduced business in U.S. Wholesales. Furthermore, the economic slowdown observed during FY2023 resulted in a significant increase in inventories by 62% compared to the previous fiscal year of 2022.

VFC's financials

The main concern regarding VFC's financials is their leverage condition. As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, the company's total debt exceeded $8.1 billion. Not only is this higher than the $6.8 billion in the comparable quarter of 2022, it is significantly higher than their cash balance and equity levels. In 4Q 2023, the company generated $815 million in cash balance, which was a 42% increase from the third quarter but a 36% decrease from 4Q 2022. Additionally, VFC's equity level decreased by 17% to $2.9 billion compared to $3.5 billion in 4Q 2022 (see Figure 1). Consequently, management needs to consider deleveraging strategies to strengthen the balance sheet, particularly as they anticipate that challenges in the U.S. wholesale environment will persist and likely result in flat performance in 2024.

Figure 1 - VFC's capital structure (in millions)

Author

In FY2023, VFC reported a total of $735 million and $313 million in goodwill attributed to Supreme during the three and twelve months ended March 2023, respectively. The acquisition of Supreme took place in FY2021 and resulted in an increase of $2.1 billion in goodwill, which also led to a rise in their debt level. However, the question remains: was the acquisition of Supreme worth it? Supreme operates with a different business model compared to VF's other brands, focusing primarily on streetwear. In FY2023, Supreme generated $523.1 million in revenue, which was $38.4 million lower than the previous year. Furthermore, Supreme's net income for FY2023 amounted to $64.8 million, a decrease from the previous year's $82.4 million. There are concerns that the fashion trend is shifting away from streetwear, which could potentially have adverse effects on VF's revenue, financial condition, and overall operational results if they are unable to adapt Supreme's business model accordingly.

Furthermore, regarding the company's cash structure, it is noteworthy that VF was able to significantly increase its operating cash flow to $177.7 million in the recent quarter compared to $66.9 million during the same period in 2022. This robust cash flow, combined with $35.7 million in capital expenditures, resulted in a total of $142 million in free cash flow in 4Q 2023. It is important to highlight that this amount far exceeded the figures of $40 million and $35.7 million recorded in 3Q 2023 and 4Q 2022, respectively. Furthermore, VF announced a dividend payment of $0.30 per share. With a total of 388,700,000 outstanding shares, this equated to a dividend expenditure of $116.6 billion, which could be covered by the company's free cash flow. However, there would leave no more space for deleveraging. However, management has projected that VF will generate approximately $900 million in free cash flow by the conclusion of FY 2024 (see Figure 2).

Figure 2 - VFC's cash structure (in millions)

Author

In order to conduct a more thorough analysis, I have examined V.F. Corporation's leverage and liquidity conditions using various important metrics. As previously mentioned, VF's debt level has increased in recent years, which may raise concerns regarding future debt financing. As shown in Figure 3, VF's net debt-to-equity and net debt-to-asset ratios have consistently risen over the past five years, reaching 0.52x and 2.52x, respectively, by the end of FY2023. These figures indicate that VF needs to develop strategies to manage its leverage condition and allocate its capital more accurately in order to meet its upcoming debt maturities effectively (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 - VFC's leverage ratios

Author's calculations

Also, in relation to V.F. Corporation's liquidity, I have analyzed the trends of their current and cash ratios over the past years. In 2021, there was a significant increase in the current ratio to 2.17x compared to 1.66x in FY2020. However, by the end of FY2023, the current ratio had declined to 1.45x. Similarly, VFC's cash ratio decreased from 0.38x in FY2022 to 0.23x in FY2023. These changes can be attributed to the impact of recent economic uncertainties on the company's liquidity. Despite these challenges, I am optimistic that V.F. Corporation's liquidity condition will improve by the end of FY2024 if management is able to reduce its liabilities. While there may be some temporary setbacks due to ongoing economic slowdowns, I do not anticipate any significant downturns that would hinder overall improvement in liquidity (see Figure 4).

Figure 4 - VFC's liquidity ratios

Author's calculations

Conclusion

V.F. Corporation's extensive range of products and brands contributes to its strong market presence. However, the company's underperformance in the previous fiscal year and substantial debt raise concerns about its ability to generate returns for investors. Furthermore, the unfavorable economic outlook and management's projection of stagnant revenues for FY2024 lead me to believe that a hold rating is suitable for VFC stock. When all was said and done, VFC's price return trend over the past decade has consistently lagged behind that of the S&P 500, indicating that it may not be a lucrative long-term investment (see Figure 5).

Figure 5 - VFC's return vs. S&P 500

Seeking Alpha

